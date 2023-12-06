Pure Oasis Lends Support to the Third Annual Worrell Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

The company made a generous donation to this year's event to help local families in need.

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pure Oasis is pleased to announce their support for the third annual Worrell Thanksgiving Turkey Drive. The company made a $5,000 donation to this year's event, resulting in event coordinators being able to secure more than 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys for donation to families in need.

Hosted by State Representative Christopher Worrell and City Councilor Brian Worrell, this two-day event was held on Nov. 17 and 18 in various schools, community centers, and parks around Dorchester and Mattapan. The event's aim was to ensure that local residents could enjoy a wonderful meal and make cherished memories with their families during the holiday season.

Studies show that over 115,000 families in the Boston area currently live at or below 100% of the poverty line. This means that 17.9% of people in the city don't often make enough to meet their basic needs.

Both Pure Oasis and the local government officials understand that feeding families for the holidays is about more than just a statistic. It's about showing local families that their elected representatives and the businesses they support are committed to returning that support in any way they can.

Thanks to a personal invitation from Christopher and Brian Worrell, members of the Pure Oasis team and their families were able to join in on the event to witness firsthand how the city came together to take care of Boston's most vulnerable.

Pure Oasis will also take part in a Thanksgiving video that will give the community a glimpse into its involvement in the event and reinforce its dedication to the mission of caring for the community.

Both Pure Oasis and the Worrell's recognize the need for more and ongoing action to lift up Boston families and foster a sense of togetherness. Each believes that unity is the way forward and will be the only viable pathway to ensure the fabric of their community is — and remains — strong.

As a locally owned and operated business, Pure Oasis believes wholeheartedly in understanding and addressing the needs of underserved communities. Their staff strives to live out these values in their everyday business as well as through taking actions like this.

In March of 2020 Pure Oasis opened its first retail location at 430 Blue Hill Ave in the Dorchester section of Boston. In June of 2023 Pure Oasis opened their second location at 85 Devonshire Street in Downtown Boston. Pure Oasis reaffirms its dedication to responsible cannabis retail and community engagement.

