Pure Oasis Sponsors Worrell Turkey Drive for Third Consecutive Year -- Deepening Community Commitment in Boston

Supporting Our Communities — Why We Sponsor the Worrell Turkey Drive

In a time when food insecurity is increasing and many families are facing tighter budgets and SNAP benefit reductions, the Worrell Turkey Drive takes on extra significance. The organizers note that "at a time when SNAP benefits are being cut and the cost of living keeps climbing…" this drive becomes even more essential.

For Pure Oasis, the decision to continue sponsoring the drive is rooted in its mission to uplift and invest in the communities where it operates. By doing so, the company elevates its role beyond retail — becoming a partner in community wellbeing and social equity.

About Pure Oasis's Boston Locations & Growth

Pure Oasis currently operates two full-service Massachusetts dispensary locations:

430 Blue Hill Avenue, Boston (Mass.) 02121 (Dorchester) — open now.

85 Devonshire St., Boston (Mass.) 02109 (Downtown) — open now.

And the company is excited to announce a third location coming soon to serve even more of the Boston region:

535 Washington St., Brighton, MA 02135 — opening Spring 2026.

Having already earned acclaim as one of Boston's pioneering adult-use dispensaries and a business deeply rooted in community equity, Pure Oasis is expanding its footprint with care and purpose.

Statement from Leadership

"We're honored to once again sponsor the Worrell Turkey Drive," said a Kobie Evans the Co-Owner of Pure Oasis. "This effort aligns directly with our values — giving back, supporting our neighbors, and creating positive impact beyond business. With our two open Boston locations and the upcoming Brighton launch, we have a growing platform to support community initiatives, and we're proud to partner with Christopher Worrell and his team for this Thanksgiving. Together, we're helping ensure that families in our city don't go without."

Event Highlights & Call to Action

The 5th Annual Worrell Turkey Drive will mobilize volunteers, partner companies, and local businesses to distribute turkeys and holiday meals to families in the Boston area.

Pure Oasis encourages other Boston-area businesses, residents, and organizations to get involved — whether through donations, volunteering on the day, or spreading the word.

Local community members who may benefit from the drive are encouraged to engage with the event on social platforms and through the organizers' channels.

About Pure Oasis

Pure Oasis is a locally owned, Black-owned recreational cannabis dispensary operating in Boston, MA. The company offers an elevated retail experience, a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products, and a staff committed to both knowledge and customer service. With locations currently open in Dorchester and downtown Boston, and a third location slated for spring 2026 in Brighton, Pure Oasis continues to expand responsibly while maintaining deep roots in community equity and business integrity.

Media Contact

Kobie Evans, Pure Oasis Cannabis Dispensary, 1 617-420-9099

