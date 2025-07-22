Pure Roots Botanicals Expands Cannabis Operations with New Manufacturing Facility in Monroe, NC

"This expansion is a direct response to the growing demand for clean, craft hemp products in North Carolina and beyond," said Founder/CEO Ben Cerullo, "We're excited to take this next step in our growth journey while continuing to lead the way in organic THCa innovation." Post this

The new facility will serve as the central hub for Pure Roots' operations—consolidating its offices, sales team, and full-scale manufacturing under one roof. It will house advanced production capabilities for the brand's highly sought-after live rosin gummies, solventless ice water extraction capabilities, USDA-certified organic THCa flower and live rosin products. It will also be available for white label manufacturing services. In addition, a select indoor cultivation garden will be integrated into the new site to support the company's vertically integrated model.

"This expansion is a direct response to the growing demand for clean, craft hemp products in North Carolina and beyond," said Founder/CEO Ben Cerullo, "We're excited to take this next step in our growth journey while continuing to lead the way in organic THCa innovation."

Pure Roots Botanicals has earned a loyal following for its commitment to purity, sustainability, and solventless extraction methods. The new Monroe facility will significantly increase production capacity while maintaining the small-batch quality and attention to detail that define the Pure Roots brand.

As pioneers in the North Carolina hemp space, Pure Roots is proud to contribute to the growth of the local economy and further solidify the state's role as a national leader in premium hemp production.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jamie Balco

Director of Sales and Distribution

[email protected]

704-709-7049

www.purerootsbotanicals.com

Media Contact

Jamie Balco, Pure Roots Botanicals, 1 704-709-7049, [email protected], www.purerootsbotanicals.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Pure Roots Botanicals