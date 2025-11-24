PureLine Delivers Advanced Chlorine Dioxide Solutions to Combat H₂S in Oil & Gas Operations

ClO₂ treatment programs help producers reduce corrosion, improve safety, and stabilize production in high-sulfide environments.

BENSENVILLE, Ill., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PureLine, a leader in chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) generation and application, offers expert treatment programs focused on hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) mitigation across the oil and gas industry. With H₂S posing major risks to personnel, equipment integrity, and production efficiency, PureLine's ClO₂-based approach offers operators a proven, chemistry-driven method to neutralize sulfides at their source.

Hydrogen sulfide remains one of the most persistent and hazardous challenges in upstream and midstream operations. It accelerates corrosion, drives microbiologically influenced corrosion (MIC), causes reservoir souring, and creates severe safety hazards for field personnel. Traditional oxidizers and scavengers often struggle to keep pace with fluctuating H₂S loads or require high dosages that increase chemical costs.

PureLine's chlorine dioxide solutions solve these challenges by targeting both dissolved sulfides and the microbial pathways that generate H₂S, offering a dual-mechanism approach that delivers consistent and long-lasting control. Their dual-mechanism H2S mitigation approach has proven to reduce H2S loads during production by 100%.

"Producers trust us because our chlorine dioxide systems attack H₂S from every angle, oxidizing the sulfide already present while also suppressing the bacteria that continue generating it," said Tim Lathrop, President of Oil & Gas at PureLine. "With on-site generation, real-time monitoring, and field teams who understand the unique demands of oilfield water, we help operators control risk, protect equipment, and maintain steady production in even the most challenging environments."

A Comprehensive Solution for High-Sulfide Waters

PureLine's ClO₂ treatment programs provide operators with several operational advantages:

Rapid Oxidation of H₂S: ClO₂ reacts selectively with sulfides, converting them into non-corrosive, non-hazardous byproducts, without creating chlorinated compounds.

SRB & APB Control: By eliminating sulfate-reducing bacteria and acid-producing bacteria, ClO₂ prevents the microbiological processes responsible for ongoing H₂S generation.

Lower Corrosion Rates: ClO₂ reduces the formation of iron sulfide scale and MIC-related pitting, extending the lifespan of steel infrastructure.

Consistent Performance in Harsh Conditions: Effective across wide pH, temperature, and TDS ranges, making it ideal for produced water, flowback, SWD systems, and injection water.

On-Site Generation for Remote Fields: PureLine's mobile and fixed ClO₂ systems ensure safe, reliable chemistry where transport is difficult or regulated.

Field-Proven in Real Oilfield Conditions

Operators across shale plays and conventional fields have implemented PureLine's H₂S mitigation programs to address challenges such as:

Persistent souring in produced and recycled water

Corrosion issues in pipelines, flowlines, tanks, and separators

Elevated H₂S in injection wells and disposal systems

Iron sulfide deposition causing injectivity loss and equipment fouling

ClO₂ allows these sites to stabilize operations, maintain compliance, and avoid unplanned downtime related to high sulfide loads.

