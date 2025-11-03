PureLine Offers Chlorine Dioxide Solutions to Meet Oil & Gas Industry Challenges

PureLine expands chlorine dioxide solutions for oil & gas, delivering corrosion control, produced water reuse, and SRB mitigation with custom on-site systems designed for remote field operations.

BENSENVILLE, Ill., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PureLine, a leader in chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) generation and application, has fantastic offerings tailored to the oil and gas industry, delivering proven solutions for water management, corrosion control, and microbial mitigation in some of the sector's most challenging environments.

Oilfield operations face persistent issues such as corrosion, sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), and treating produced water. PureLine's chlorine dioxide technologies are addressing these challenges head-on. Recent field applications and case studies have shown:

Enhanced Corrosion Control: ClO₂ treatments reduce corrosion by neutralizing sulfides, bacteria, and biofilms that typically accelerate damage in pipelines and injection systems.

Produced Water Reuse: Bench-scale studies confirmed ClO₂ removed up to 98% of iron and 94% of suspended solids, producing water suitable for reuse in hydraulic fracturing while controlling bacteria to undetectable levels.

Optimized Water Treatment with DAF: Integration of ClO₂ into dissolved air flotation systems achieved iron reduction to <1 ppm and prevented souring, improving water quality for reuse and lowering costs.

SRB & Biofilm Elimination: Controlled doses of ClO₂ (as low as 3–5 ppm) effectively disrupted SRB colonies, restored well injectivity, and reduced microbiologically influenced corrosion.

"PureLine's expertise is not just simply manufacturing chlorine dioxide, but also in engineering custom delivery systems that work reliably in the remote and high-intensity environments of oil and gas production," said Tim Lathrop, President of Oil & Gas at PureLine. "We're helping operators extend equipment life, reduce downtime, and recycle more water — while supporting responsible energy production."

With scalable systems designed for both produced and injection waters, PureLine continues to lead the way in safe, effective, and environmentally responsible chlorine dioxide solutions for the energy sector.

About PureLine

PureLine is a premier provider of chlorine dioxide generation and application solutions across multiple industries, including food processing, water treatment, healthcare, and oil & gas. With proven expertise and custom-engineered equipment, PureLine helps clients achieve cleaner, safer, and more efficient operations worldwide.

Media Contact

Jay Parks, PureLine, 1 847-963-8465, [email protected], https://www.pureline.com/oil-and-gas/

SOURCE PureLine