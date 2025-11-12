PureLine Strengthens Partnerships with Leading Food Processors Through Advanced Fumigation Solutions

PureLine partners with leading food processors nationwide to deliver advanced chlorine dioxide fumigation programs that enhance food safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency across large-scale production facilities.

BENSENVILLE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PureLine, a leader in chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) generation and application, continues to partner with some of the world's largest food processors to deliver facility-wide fumigation and sanitation programs that safeguard product quality and ensure regulatory compliance. With over a decade of experience in large-scale food plant decontamination, PureLine's technology-driven approach has made it the trusted choice for proactive contamination prevention in critical production environments.

From post-construction sterilizations to proactive pathogen control, PureLine has supported major processors such as Leprino Foods, the world's largest mozzarella cheese producer, providing fumigation treatments for both their cheese manufacturing and protein powder operations. PureLine has also provided professional services to other national dairy and ready-to-eat meat manufacturers.

Using advanced, proprietary chlorine dioxide fumigation systems like PureLine's MobileClean™ unit, they has successfully sterilized millions of cubic feet of production space—reducing downtime, ensuring compliance, and helping plants restart operations with confidence.

"Our reputation in the food industry has been built on trust and results," said Jared Torgeson, Vice President of Business Development at PureLine. "We work side by side with processors to tailor each fumigation plan to their facility, timeline, and safety needs. Whether we're decontaminating a newly constructed site, supporting a proactive maintenance program, or responding to an emergency shutdown, our chlorine dioxide systems allow customers to meet the highest standards of food safety while keeping operations running efficiently."

As food processors face rising pressure from regulators and consumers alike, PureLine's proactive fumigation programs help mitigate risk and prevent costly recalls. Studies show food contamination events can cost companies millions in direct losses and reputational damage

By integrating routine fumigation into sanitation schedules, PureLine clients achieve greater microbial control, protect their brands, and sustain uninterrupted production.

With proprietary on-site chlorine dioxide generation technology, PureLine offers a flexible portfolio of gas, liquid, and surface sanitation solutions designed to treat complex food environments—ranging from equipment rooms and brine chillers to entire processing plants. Each treatment is residue-free, validated for a 6-log pathogen reduction, and compatible with sensitive production materials, supporting both regulatory compliance and sustainable operations.

PureLine is a premier provider of chlorine dioxide generation and application solutions serving industries including food processing, water treatment, healthcare, and oil & gas. With advanced on-site generation systems and more than a decade of field experience, PureLine helps facilities eliminate microbial risks, reduce downtime, and maintain safe, efficient operations. To learn more about PureLine's food safety fumigation, visit www.pureline.com.

Jay Parks, PureLine, 1 847-963-8465, [email protected], https://www.pureline.com

