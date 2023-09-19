PureTalk and H2O Wireless to Offer All-New iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max

"We know our customers will love the powerful camera and enhanced performance on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, all on the nations most dependable 5G network. There's never been a better time to switch to PureTalk and H2O." – Carrie Pressley, VP Marketing at PureTalk and H2O Tweet this

"PureTalk and H2O Wireless are excited to continue meeting the needs of our customers by offering the latest iPhone lineup, including iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. We know our customers will love the powerful camera and enhanced performance on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, all on the nations most dependable 5G network. There's never been a better time to switch to PureTalk and H2O." – Carrie Pressley, VP Marketing at PureTalk and H2O

iPhone 15 Lineup

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature an industry-first color-infused back glass with a stunning, textured matte finish and contoured edges on the aluminum enclosure. Both models feature the Dynamic Island, an innovative way to interact with important alerts and Live Activities, and an advanced camera system, including a powerful 48MP Main camera than enables super-high-resolution photos and a new 2x Telephoto option to give users a total of three optical zoom levels – like having a third camera. The iPhone 15 lineup also introduces the next generation of portraits, making it easier to capture portraits with great detail and low-light performance. The fast and efficient A16 Bionic chip brings proven performance, and iPhone 15 models continue to deliver a high-quality, super-fast 5G experience and improved audio quality on phone calls, including those made on FaceTime or third-party apps. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes1 in five stunning new colors, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are designed with aerospace-grade titanium that's incredibly strong yet lightweight, delivering Apple's lightest Pro models ever. The new design also introduces contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience. Bringing pro performance and capabilities, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by A17 Pro, the industry's first 3-nanometer chip. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that unlocks a new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro lineup now supports Wi-Fi 6E for great wireless performance and are equipped with super-fast 5G. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes1 and come in four new stunning finishes, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

The iPhone 15 lineup uses a USB-C connector, a universally accepted standard for charging and transferring data, allowing the same cable charge to charge iPhone, Mac, iPad, and the updated AirPods Pro (2nd generation), with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max supporting a 20x faster transfer speed with USB 3. All models also offer critical safety capabilities to provide assistance when it matters most, including Crash Detection2 and Emergency SOS via satellite3. Building on Apple's innovative satellite infrastructure, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro introduce Roadside Assistance via satellite so users can get help if they have car trouble while off the grid. iOS 174 makes the iPhone lineup even more personal and intuitive, introducing Contact Posters, allowing users to customize how they appear to their contacts during incoming calls, and Live Voicemail to see real-time on-device transcription as someone leaves a voicemail, and users can even pick up the call while the caller is leaving their message. The iPhone 15 lineup is available with eSIM, a more convenient and secure alternative to a physical sim, so users can stay connected through affordable international roaming plans when traveling the world.

1 The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches (iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15) or 6.68 inches (iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus) diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller. 2 Crash Detection is designed for four-wheel passenger vehicle crashes with certain mass, G-force, and speed profiles consistent with severe, life-threatening crashes. It was designed for severe, life-threatening, high-impact front and rear collisions, side-swipe, T-bone, and rollover crashes. Crash Detection is available worldwide on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE. 3 Emergency SOS via satellite and Roadside Assistance via satellite were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings. 4 Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas. View a complete list at apple.com/ios/ feature-availability. 5 Available for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) models with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) models with Lightning Charging Case.

About PureTalk

Veteran owned and founded in 2004, PureTalk is a nationwide cell phone service provider offering unlimited plans starting at $20/month. With customer service in the USA, support of our military, and a 100% money back guarantee, PureTalk is focused on delivering the best customer experience and unlimited plans at a fair price, all on the Nation's most Dependable 5G Network. Visit http://www.puretalk.com for additional information.

About H2O Wireless

H2O Wireless offers international talk to 70+ countries with no contract wireless services for every need and budget on the nation's most dependable 5G network. Learn more at http://www.h2owireless.com.

