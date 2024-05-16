PureWave Hydrogen Joins Invest.Green as its Newest Member

Could White Hydrogen be the key to a sustainable Energy Transition?

CAMAS, Wash., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "White (Natural) Hydrogen has a myriad of applications and the potential to become a leading fuel source for the energy transition. Over the next decade the market is forecast to have explosive growth and will doubtless create many

Green Unicorns. PureWave Hydrogen has the potential to become one of those companies and will be within reach for retail investors, making it a natural fit for our community" said Andrew McLean, CEO of Invest.Green. "Invest.Green's mission to democratize Green investing is something we are pleased to be a part of. Its team's credentials and sector expertise are unmatched and we look forward to collaborating as we educate retail investors about the generational opportunity that White Hydrogen represents" said Bruce Nurse, Director of PureWave Hydrogen.

About Invest.Green

Invest.Green provides market intelligence and investment opportunities curated by a research team that has twice been ranked #1 globally. The Invest.Green team has been involved in Green Finance since its inception, and the company's Advisory Board includes Donald MacDonald, the founding Chairman of the UNPRI, David Dusseault, former President of Robinhood Financial, Tahreem Kampton, former Chief Investment Officer of Microsoft and Harris Komishane, former Head of Finance and Strategy at Fidelity Management and Research. Invest.Green Founding Members include Toyota.

About PureWave Hydrogen

PureWave Hydrogen Corp. specializes in the exploration and commercialization of naturally occurring or "white" hydrogen gas deposits. This form of hydrogen is a clean energy source that doesn't require the energy-intensive production methods of man-made hydrogen, potentially offering lower production costs and reduced carbon emissions.

Using advanced technology, proprietary data, and a skilled team, PureWave Hydrogen is dedicated to sourcing hydrogen in a clean, continuous, and cost- effective manner. This strategy addresses traditional barriers to hydrogen adoption, making the company a key contributor to U.S. decarbonization efforts and the global transition to cleaner energy.

Currently engaged in active exploration, PureWave Hydrogen is assessing assets that could significantly impact these efforts. As the geologic hydrogen industry develops, the company's data-driven approach aims to lead in the discovery and development of geologic hydrogen resources throughout North America.

