Purity Woods Introduces Industry-Disrupting Organic Vitamin B Supplement

Organic B Complete ensures a clean, synthetic-free intake, addressing the high B12 deficiency rates. Committed to purity and cruelty-free practices, Purity Woods is a game-changer in the supplement industry. Tweet this

Seeing a massive gap in the market for a highly effective vitamin B complex that was also truly USDA Certified Organic and safe, Purity Woods is thrilled to announce an exciting expansion into supplements with the new ORGANIC B COMPLETE.

The USDA Certified Organic Organic B Complete is meticulously crafted from organic whole food ingredients to provide a complete blend of all eight essential B vitamins. The introduction of Organic B Complete signifies an exciting new chapter in Purity Wood's mission to provide nature's most potent healthy aging and longevity ingredients in fully USDA Certified Organic formulas.

A Commitment to Purity

Supplements may be the #1 worst "contamination" offender out there when it comes to feeding your body synthetic and toxic ingredients that can work against your health. Supplements often contain artificial sweeteners, dyes, pesticides, artificial preservatives, and high levels of heavy metals.

According to Consumer Reports, 23,000 people annually even end up in the emergency room after taking a supplement.

As consumer awareness about this continues to grow, many supplement companies have resorted to "greenwashing." They use deceptive promotional phrases like "contains organic ingredients" – but read the label closely. While it may contain some organic ingredients, it can still contain many potentially toxic ingredients as well.

Seeing this need for a highly effective and independently verified organic vitamin B supplement, Purity Woods created Organic B Complete. Organic B Complete is USDA Certified Organic, meaning this vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free formula is free of any synthetic ingredients, pesticides, herbicides, and other potential toxins!

Organic B Complete: Unique for Other Reasons, Too

It can be challenging to get the total daily value of B12 from diet alone, especially for those who eat a plant-based diet, as B12 primarily comes from meat and dairy. Older adults are also likely to be low in B12 due to lower amounts of stomach acid, inhibiting optimal nutritional absorption.

Like all B vitamins, B12 is water-soluble. The body uses what it needs and eliminates the rest, so many experts recommend consuming above the daily value (DV). Organic B Complete provides 1024% of the daily value of a highly absorbable form of vitamin B12. And unlike many supplements that include synthetic forms of this B12, Purity Woods' is plant-based and naturally fermented, making it more bioavailable.

In addition, Organic B Complete provides highly effective forms of the other seven essential B vitamins from whole food sources – such as organic beet root and organic holy basil – that all exceed the DV.

Founder's Statement

From the start, Purity Woods' mission has been to provide nature's most potent ingredients for healthy aging so no one has to worry about harming their health with toxins that are so common in products today.

We've become well-known for our highly effective organic skincare products that use nature's best ingredients to eliminate the appearance of wrinkles, age spots, and other signs of early aging like nothing else can.

However, the supplement industry is now saturated with low-quality products that contain synthetic and toxic ingredients that do not belong in people's bodies. In fact, supplements in general may be even more contaminated than most cosmetic products out there, and that's saying a lot.

Because so many of our customers are plant-based eaters in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond, working hard to provide a truly organic supplement with all eight essential vitamin Bs was simply the right thing to do. That's why we're so excited about offering this first supplement in our USDA Certified Organic lineup!

Sustainable and Cruelty-Free

Because trees are so vital to our health, and because so many trees have been lost to forest fires, we donate a portion of proceeds from every order to One Tree Planted, a nonprofit dedicated to planting trees in devastated regions.

The esteemed Leaping Bunny certification is granted only to products that can verify they're 100% cruelty-free. We are proud that all of Purity Woods's products, including Organic B Complete, have achieved this special certification.

Contact + More

Purity Woods' Organic B Complete is available for purchase now on puritywoods.com for up to 32% off, plus free U.S. shipping. For more information about Organic B Complete and Purity Woods, please contact Billie Schaub at [email protected].

Media Contact

Billie Schaub, Purity Woods, 1 818-621-7665, [email protected], https://puritywoods.com/

Anita Elisha, Purity Woods, 1 514-867-9360, [email protected], https://puritywoods.com/

SOURCE Purity Woods