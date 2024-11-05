Purivitae Ventures, an Oakland Capital Partners, LLC company Acquires CoreMasters and Masteryourcore.com, Welcoming New Leadership

The acquisition aims to enhance Purivitae Ventures' fitness offerings and drive innovation with new leadership from industry veterans.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Purivitae Ventures is pleased to announce the acquisition of CoreMasters, a leading name in the fitness industry, along with the popular website Masteryourcore.com, which has been integrated as FitnessHardware.com. This strategic acquisition is a significant step forward in Purivitae's mission to enhance its portfolio of innovative fitness solutions and expand its reach in the health and wellness market

Tim Austin, President of Purivitae Ventures, shared his enthusiasm for this new chapter: "We are excited to have Roee Arbel and Max Trestman join our team. Their experience and talents will be a huge asset to all our platforms, and we look forward to the innovative leadership they will bring to our fitness-related ventures."

Max Trestman and Roee Arbel, both renowned for their contributions to the fitness industry, will take on the roles of Co-CEOs, overseeing all fitness-related websites under the Purivitae umbrella. This leadership move signals a strong commitment to driving growth and innovation across the company's fitness brands.

Max Trestman expressed his excitement about the future with Purivitae Ventures: "Joining Purivitae allows us to integrate CoreMasters expertise with a broader range of resources. We are eager to push the boundaries of what our platforms can achieve, bringing our users the best in fitness solutions."

Roee Arbel added, "I am thrilled to be part of the Purivitae family. This acquisition brings all of our innovative products and services under one roof, providing our customers with a comprehensive, top-tier fitness experience. We are looking forward to what we can accomplish together."

The acquisition of CoreMasters not only enhances Purivitae Ventures' product offerings but also reinforces its position as a leader in the health and wellness industry. With Max Trestman and Roee Arbel at the helm, the company is poised for significant growth and innovation in the years to come.

For more information, please contact:

Tim Austin

President, Purivitae Ventures

[email protected]

About Purivitae Ventures

Purivitae Ventures is a leading company in the health and wellness industry, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. With a focus on wellness and overall health, Purivitae Ventures offers a diverse range of products and services designed to meet the needs of today's health-conscious consumers.

About Oakland Capital Partners

Oakland Capital Partners, LLC is a private investment platform firm committed to building and growing companies across a range of industries. With a strategic focus on long-term growth and innovation, Oakland Capital Partners supports businesses like Purivitae Ventures in achieving their goals through investment and expertise.

Media Contact

Sara Pratt, E-Commerce Sales Manager, Purivitae Ventures, 3149302985, [email protected], https://purivitae.com/

SOURCE Purivitae Ventures