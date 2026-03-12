Purple Brands Names Wade McKasson Chief Sales Officer to Lead Next Phase of Redwood Empire Whiskey Expansion

"I'm excited to join Purple Brands and help lead the next stage of growth for Redwood Empire Whiskey," said Wade McKasson. Post this

The appointment follows Purple Brands' recent transaction to sell Raeburn Winery, enabling the company to concentrate its resources on scaling Redwood Empire Whiskey, a California whiskey producer known for its award-winning bourbons and ryes and its sustainability commitment. In early 2025, the company also made a significant investment in purchasing a distillery in Northern California, expanding production capacity and establishing a premier visitor destination for Redwood Empire whiskey enthusiasts.

"Wade brings deep spirits experience and a proven ability to scale brands nationally," said Derek Benham, founder of Purple Brands. "As we focus the company fully on Redwood Empire Whiskey, his leadership and industry relationships will help accelerate the brand's next phase of growth."

Redwood Empire Whiskey has emerged as a leading national craft whiskey in recent years, gaining recognition for its distinctive California identity and its portfolio of approachable yet complex offerings, including Pipe Dream Bourbon, Emerald Giant Rye, and Lost Monarch bourbon and rye blend.

"I'm excited to join Purple Brands and help lead the next stage of growth for Redwood Empire Whiskey," said McKasson. "The brand combines authentic storytelling, sustainability, and exceptional whiskey. I look forward to working with the team and our distributor partners to expand the brand's reach and continue building momentum nationwide."

McKasson has spent more than two decades building and leading sales organizations for premium spirits brands across the U.S. and international markets. His career includes senior leadership roles at Diageo, Moët Hennessy USA, Gallo and Western Spirits Beverage Company, where he helped grow brands including Belvedere Vodka, Chopin, Bird Dog Whiskey, and Calumet Farm Bourbon. Most recently, McKasson served as Vice President at Diageo, where he helped build the company's U.S. commercial Emerging Whiskies Division, recruiting and leading a national team focused on strategic market development and brand growth.

About Redwood Empire Whiskey

Redwood Empire Whiskey is a quintessential Northern California whiskey brand inspired by the ancient forests of the Redwood Empire. The Redwood Empire Brand and Distillery are located within the 420-mile-long belt of ancient forest that contains famous protected Redwood trees. These trees have whimsical names that also designate each unique Redwood Empire whiskey expression. To ensure the health of tomorrow's forests, the company formed an environmental-based alliance with non-profits that has resulted in planting over 1.7 million trees and still counting. Redwood Empire is owned by Purple Brands, a brand-led business with an acclaimed portfolio of wine and spirits brands. For more information, visit redwoodempirewhiskey.com or follow @redwoodempirewhiskey and @redwoodempirewhiskeybar on Instagram and Facebook.

