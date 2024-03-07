Purpose-driven Branding Agency Good Stuff Partners Celebrates 10 Years of Impact

"Our work at Good Stuff Partners is about so much more than just designing a brand or campaign, it's about capturing the true essence of a cause to evoke emotion, intrigue, and action, and that's what drives us every single day," said Aimee Kilmer, Co-founder and Creative Director. Post this

"When we decided to start a purpose-driven agency, we had no idea what our success rate would be but it's been extremely rewarding to see the validation of our work through our client's success in reaching their impact goals. To be truly purpose-driven you need to be fully committed to your values and ethos – and be ready to turn clients away, which I think really sets us apart," said Adrian Power, Co-founder and Brand Strategist at Good Stuff Partners.

"Our work at Good Stuff Partners is about so much more than just designing a brand or campaign, it's about capturing the true essence of a cause to evoke emotion, intrigue, and action, and that's what drives us every single day," said Aimee Kilmer, Co-founder and Creative Director at Good Stuff Partners.

Clients who have experienced the impact of Good Stuff Partners' identity and design work include:

For The Many, a grassroots movement seeking to transform New York experienced a 155% increase in fundraising

experienced a 155% increase in fundraising Pivotal, an agency in Silicon Valley supporting young adults in and from foster care, received $750K in unsolicited donations in less than a year

in unsolicited donations in less than a year Community Action Marin, the county's largest nonprofit, grew from a $17M organization to a $29M in just four years

organization to a in just four years Global Fund for Women, a nonprofit funding women's human rights, continues to see a 500% increase in social media engagement year after year

As Lindsay Rubin, VP of V-Dog emphasized: "By having just the right brand positioning for such a niche audience, we were able to increase our sales 500% after our rebrand with Good Stuff Partners."

Good Stuff Partners' work doesn't stop at transforming their client's brands. They are deeply committed to their community in Marin County, and actively involved in campaigns, volunteering for organizations such as the Marin Human Society and When Pigs Fly Ranch, and mentoring work. Most recently, Good Stuff Partners provided pro bono work in partnership with OD Free Marin, the Marin Community Foundation, the Marin Independent Journal, and the County of Marin to launch a public awareness campaign called "Hey Marin, WTF?" to combat the fentanyl crisis.

One of Good Stuff Partner's most rewarding experiences has been mentoring students with the Griot Theater Company. Four years ago, they partnered with Sausalito Marin School District to help students design t-shirts, programs, and their website, and they've been providing funding and mentorship support ever since. With their help, Griot Theater Company was just recently awarded a Marin County Participatory Budget Grant for $250,000.

Good Stuff Partners' work has not gone unnoticed, as they've received several recognitions including winning the Sprudge Design Award for their work with Ritual Coffee, being named a Global and Champion awardee by Clutch, and winning a Graphis Merit Award for their work with Global Fund for Women.

