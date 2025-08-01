Purpose-Driven Leader Ryan Wagner Joins Trinity Wealth Advisors as Head of Partnerships and Growth

"My passion has always been connecting purpose with action," Ryan added. "At Trinity, I have the opportunity to serve alongside a team that believes wealth is a tool for building something meaningful. That's a mission I'm honored to be part of." Post this

"For me, this is about calling and alignment," said Wagner. "Trinity doesn't just manage wealth—they help families steward it according to their faith, values, and long-term vision. I'm excited to build relationships and forge partnerships that reflect that higher purpose."

In his new role, Ryan will focus on expanding Trinity's reach through strategic partnerships, brand storytelling, and client engagement—ensuring that every family Trinity serves experiences the firm's distinctive blend of financial clarity and faith-based guidance.

By joining Trinity Wealth Advisors, Ryan brings: Purposeful Growth: A deep belief in aligning financial strategy with eternal values—drawing from his ministry background to connect on a heart level with clients and partners.

Strategic Communication: Expertise in brand messaging, donor engagement, and relationship-building that fosters trust, clarity, and action.

Mission-Focused Momentum: A unique ability to translate vision into results, helping expand Trinity's impact throughout the greater St. Louis area and beyond.

Collaborative Spirit: A commitment to Trinity's team-based model, ensuring every relationship is nurtured with care, professionalism, and a shared commitment to stewardship.

Clients and partners can expect the same thoughtful, values-based service Trinity is known for—with added momentum through Ryan's leadership in engagement, outreach, and growth initiatives.

