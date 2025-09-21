Purpose-Led Preschool Network, Lantern Learning Group, Announces Official Launch

Lantern Learning Group brings together exceptional preschool brands across the Southeast United States, empowering each school to preserve its educational philosophy and teaching model while gaining the strength and resources of a purpose-driven network. Post this

"Lantern Learning Group is about more than just childcare- it's about building communities where children develop confidence, character, and a foundation for lifelong achievement," said Geren Anderson, CEO. "By connecting purpose-driven schools under one umbrella and a single value-set, we're able to honor their individuality while providing the tools, guidance, and resources they need to excel and grow."

Lantern Learning Group schools represent a variety of models and pedagogies, including both traditional and faith-based, with plans to expand into Montessori, dual-language, STEM, and other innovative approaches. This diversity ensures families can find the right fit for their child while knowing that all Lantern Learning network schools share the same values and the same commitment to the highest standards of quality care and education.

Lantern Learning Group is guided by a clear mission, vision, and set of core values:

Mission: To unite purpose-driven schools that inspire confidence, good character, and lifelong achievement.

Vision: Growing intentionally to preserve the values that make our schools exceptional, leading the way toward a higher standard in early childhood education.

Core Values: Quality, Integrity, Service, Community

For more information, visit www.lanternlearninggroup.com.

