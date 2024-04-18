PURS Fine Hotels & Restaurants Taps Tripleseat for Hotels to Maximize Group Sales and Streamline Event Planning

"We're thrilled to be working with a celebrated hospitality group such as PURS, and see Tripleseat's continued international expansion," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. Post this

PURS properties utilizing Tripleseat for Hotels include PURS Luxury Boutique Hotel & Restaurant designed by the renowned Axel Vervoordt boasting a two Michelin star restaurant; the boutique Hotel am Ochsentor featuring the authentic Italian Trattoria Ai Pero and Convent, a luxury living concept and unique event space.

"Tripleseat for Hotels was a natural choice to optimize our customer journey with its Mews integration that allows tracking room rates with room inventory within the platform and seamlessly connects all our departments," says Jasmina Klessa, PURS Marketing Manager. "We look forward to utilizing Tripleseat's many features that help maximize leads and improve overall operating procedures."

Tripleseat for Hotels offers tools to boost client relations, streamline workflow and event management, and increase revenue through data-driven decision-making. From tracking and storing customizable lead communication, guest portal payment capabilities, and integrated CRM, the platform is an all-in-one solution.

"We're thrilled to be working with a celebrated hospitality group such as PURS, and see Tripleseat's continued international expansion," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "We look forward to delivering seamless customized service so they can provide exceptional experiences for their discerning guests."

About Tripleseat for Hotels

Tripleseat for Hotels is the leading cloud-based group sales and catering management platform used worldwide. Tripleseat for Hotels makes it easy for sales teams to create and send group booking proposals in minutes, saving them hours a day and increasing productivity while decreasing workload. Tripleseat for Hotel's features, paired with its integrated CRM and various software partners, make it the leading software for today's hotel.

To learn more about Tripleseat for Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit, https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/.

Media Contact

Dana Yerid, Tripleseat, 1 978 614 0490, [email protected], www.tripleseat.com

SOURCE Tripleseat