Pushing Policy: Women Uniting for Legislative Change; Four Trailblazing women at the forefront of the Quad Caucus

Quad Caucus Webinar Press Call

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- March is Women's History Month, and for the first time in U.S. history, four women legislators are leading the four organizations that make up the Quad Caucus, a collaborative initiative comprised of the National Caucus of Native American Caucus of State Legislators (NCNASL); National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL); National Asian Pacific America Caucus of State Legislators (NAPACSL); and National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators (NHCSL). The Quad Caucus will be hosting a webinar is aimed at shedding light on critical issues disproportionately affecting minority women. The Quad Caucus leadership will delve into disparities in maternal health, violence against women, the challenges faced by women as caregivers and the persistent wage gap.