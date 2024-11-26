PushX Launches Revolutionary Hospitality Platform In Chicago

"PushX doesn't just improve the nightlife experience—it transforms it" Post this

"PushX doesn't just improve the nightlife experience—it transforms it," said Jarrett Odorisi, Co-Founder of PushX. "Our app connects users to the best promotions, top venues, and their friends in real time while giving businesses tools to thrive. It's a win-win for customers and venues."

For venues, PushX delivers unmatched value. Its customer analytics enable hyper-targeted promotions and personalized experiences, ensuring patrons return time and again. "PushX allows us to serve more customers, faster," said Dylan Goldstein, Manager at Parlay River North. "During peak hours, bartenders focus on pouring drinks, not processing payments—resulting in more revenue and happier guests."

PushX adapts seamlessly to all hospitality settings, from packed sports bars to bustling music festivals. Partner venues report increased sales, smoother operations, and improved customer engagement. With Chicago's nightlife booming, PushX helps businesses stand out in the competitive market.

PushX is actively seeking investors to support its rapid growth and invites partners to join its mission of redefining hospitality.

Experience PushX in Action

PushX is partnering with top River North venues—Parlay, Joy District, Hubbard Inn, and more—for a Christmas Rodeo Bar Crawl on December 20th. Attendees can access exclusive drink deals, activations, and promotions through the PushX app, showcasing the platform's ability to enhance event experiences.

Follow PushX on Instagram: @pushxapp

About PushX

PushX is an all-in-one hospitality platform transforming nightlife and entertainment. By combining innovative mobile payment systems, exclusive customer engagement tools, and powerful analytics, PushX helps venues boost revenue, streamline operations, and elevate guest experiences.

For more information or partnership inquiries, visit www.pushx.ai.

Media Contact

Jarrett Odorisi, PushX, 1 585-755-0215, [email protected], https://www.pushx.ai/

SOURCE PushX