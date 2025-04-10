Put AI to Work with GTB Technologies® at the RSA Conference 2025 - Get the Best in Data Protection and DLP

Our job is to enable organizations to seamlessly add the most advanced data security technologies into their frameworks while helping to protect their most valuable data," said Daniel Jay, Sr. Product Manager at GTB Technologies. Post this

Key Highlights of the Session:

Strengthening Data Security with AI: Learn how to integrate AI-driven solutions to enhance data protection, DLP, and data discovery protocols and safeguard critical information against increasing cyber threats.

Fortifying Defenses Against Insider and Outsider Threats: Discover how GTB Lifeguard AI™ uses machine learning and advanced analytics to detect insider and outsider threats, providing unmatched precision in threat detection and mitigation.

Real-World Applications: Gain actionable insights on how GTB can defend against security challenges, including the data exfiltration of sensitive unstructured data, from human error to sophisticated cyberattacks.

"Our job is to enable organizations to seamlessly add the most advanced data security technologies into their frameworks while helping to protect their most valuable data," said Daniel Jay, Sr. Product Manager, GTB Technologies. "With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, businesses need solutions that safeguard data and intelligently adapt to new risks as they emerge. GTB Lifeguard AI™ offers precisely that—an innovative tool for identifying, analyzing, and mitigating potential threats with unmatched precision."

This session will provide invaluable knowledge for IT professionals, data security leaders, and organizations looking to optimize their security posture through AI innovation. Attendees can also ask questions and engage with GTB Technologies' experts on best practices for AI, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and data protection.

Session Details:

Session Title: Put AI to Work with GTB Technologies® – Get the Best

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 2:40 pm

Location: RSA Conference 2025, San Francisco ,

GTB Technologies is committed to empowering businesses with the tools to defend against today's most advanced cybersecurity threats. This session at RSA 2025 is an opportunity to learn how GTB can be easily integrated into comprehensive security strategies.

For more information about GTB Technologies, please visit https://gttb.com/rsa-2025/ or contact us at RSA 2025 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, North Expo Booth N-6559.

About GTB Technologies®

GTB Technologies, an Enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Cybersecurity leader, is committed to engineering excellence, innovation, and unparalleled customer satisfaction.

Its latest offering is the innovative GTB Lifeguard AI™ platform, a cutting-edge solution designed to accurately detect and prevent unauthorized data exfiltration, aiding compliance with regulations like GDPR and PCI.

GTB's "Get the Best™" approach offers best-in-class protection for organizations, ensuring unmatched security for intellectual property and sensitive data in the AI era. As a leader in robust cybersecurity, DLP, and Data Security solutions, GTB is your premier choice. Visit us during RSA or at https://thebestdatasecurity.com to learn how we can enhance your defenses!

Media Contact

Wendy Cohen, GTB Technologies, Inc., 1 8006260557, [email protected], https://thebestdatasecurity.com

SOURCE GTB Technologies, Inc.