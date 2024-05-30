PV Hardware USA Opens Nation's Largest Solar Tracker Manufacturing Facility to Support U.S. Solar Expansion

"With the opening of this factory in Houston, PVH USA is affirming its unwavering commitment to solar energy development in the United States. Our Houston operation will be a key player in the development of utility-scale solar energy across America," said Emilio García, CEO of PVH USA & COO of PVH. Post this

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), solar power generation is expected to increase from 95 Gigawatts (GW) of total generating capacity to 131 GW in 2024, then climb to 174 GW by 2025. The new Houston PVH USA factory employs more than 120 local workers and is the company's third wholly-owned factory worldwide. The facility will provide custom-built solar tracking systems for new solar generation projects, expected to be the leading source of growth in the U.S. energy power sector in the coming years.

"We are committed to powering the solar revolution with U.S. manufacturing and workers," García said. "The incentives provided through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are a tremendous opportunity to promote domestic manufacturing and support local communities. PVH USA aims to contribute to job creation and economic growth while bolstering the nation's renewable energy infrastructure."

Solar tracking technologies help to maximize solar power generation by automatically moving solar panels to follow the sun throughout the day, optimizing the angle at which panels receive solar radiation. Established in San Francisco in 2008, PVH has been at the forefront of innovation in solar tracking technology, developing systems and products that can adapt optimally to different terrains, inclinations, and climates. In addition, the company's proprietary pre-assembly process can reduce installation times by 40%, which will be critical to rapidly expanding solar power capacity to meet increasing demand for electricity.

About PV Hardware: PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 29GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third-largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere.

