PV Hardware USA to take the Stage at RE+, North America's Largest Clean Energy Event

"PVH USA recognizes the incredible opportunity posed by the expansion of clean energy in the United States, and we are committed to powering the solar revolution with U.S. manufacturing and U.S. workers," Cabana said. "I look forward to a meaningful discussion on the current state of domestic manufacturing in the United States, and how increasing manufacturing capacity will benefit the industry and the US economy."

In what promises to be an insightful discussion, industry panelists will explore the transformative benefits of investing in local content within the U.S. solar manufacturing landscape and will delve into the critical advantages of prioritizing U.S. manufacturing, including enhanced quality control, the mitigation of import risks, and the positive impact on local communities.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), solar power generation is expected to increase from 95 Gigawatts (GW) of total generating capacity to 131 GW in 2024, then climb to 174 GW by 2025. PVH USA recently opened a new Houston factory that manufactures custom-built solar tracking systems for new solar generation projects, expected to be the leading source of growth in the U.S. energy power sector in the coming years.

About PV Hardware: PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 29GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third-largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere.

