PWCampbell Announces Upcoming Retirement of President & CEO James Caliendo and Continues its Succession Plan

Caliendo added, "This decision comes with many emotions, but I know it's in the best interest of both me and the Company. I will now get to spend more time with family, and I have always said that when the next generation of leadership and management is ready to take over, and they can do my job as well or better than me, it's time. I realized that now is that time."

For the past four years, PWCampbell has been preparing for this succession. Principals and owners Erin Campbell, Carlin Campbell and Amanda Campbell Caliendo will continue to work closely with an executive team which includes Dean Giordano, Executive Vice President, Design & Construction; Kevin Poirot, Executive Vice President, Branded Environments; Glenn Grau, Senior Vice President, Sales; and Ben Mahtani, Senior Vice President & CIO/CTO. This team has the skills and diversity to take the company forward.

On January 1, 2024, Carlin Campbell will assume the title of CEO, and Dean Giordano is being promoted to Executive Vice President & COO.

Caliendo said, "I love this company and feel it is well positioned for great things. Our owners are very talented and experienced, and our executive team has an average of 20 years being with PWCampbell. The past few years have been record-breaking, and I expect that to continue. The leadership team at PWCampbell is strong, and I can't wait to see where they take the Company in the future."

PWCampbell is a full-service firm offering preconstruction and construction services to the commercial and residential industries. Our best-in-class service and "open door" relationship with our clients are the cornerstones of the business. Backed by over a century of experience, we have the passion and vision to take any project to the next level.

