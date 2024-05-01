PXG & Darius Rucker Reveal New Headwear Collection Collab

"If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you play good, right? And PXG hats are not just good; they're awesome - especially these new ones." Post this

"Family aside, golf and music are two of my greatest loves. Joining PXG has given me the opportunity to live both of my passions," Darius Rucker said.

The PXG x Darius Rucker Trucker Caps collection offers two ultra-high-quality trucker snapbacks. Available in light grey and black, each hat debuts a six-panel, mid-crown, structured trucker snapback shape. A woven Darius Rucker patch is featured on the side panel, accompanying a bold, forward-facing PXG logo.

"If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you play good, right? And PXG hats are not just good; they're awesome - especially these new ones," Rucker added.

Coinciding with Rucker's 2024 U.S. Tour kickoff, the PXG x Darius Rucker Trucker Caps will be available online and in select PXG storefronts on April 30, 2024.

"Darius is a true golf fanatic, and his passion for the game and PXG run about as deep as they come. More than a brand ambassador, Darius is a friend, and this collaboration is a testament to that. I can't wait to rock these babies," said Bob Parsons, Founder and CEO of PXG.

"Complete any outfit with one of these versatile and fun hats and bring a touch of Darius' swagger to your game, day or night," Renee Parsons concluded.

PXG is also a proud supporter of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, the first and only all-women regular-season collegiate event. The initiative is one of PXG's many efforts that underscore its commitment to diversifying the game and supporting women on and off the golf course.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

