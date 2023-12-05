PXG® Announces Its Island Inspired 2024 Aloha Apparel & Accessories Capsule Collection

This capsule is a celebration of PXG's American heritage and a salute to paradise - a unique offering that infuses style and performance." - Renee Parsons, PXG Apparel President & Executive Creative Director Post this

With six pieces for men and three women, the latest installment of the Aloha Collection presents thoughtfully curated, performance-oriented styles. From moisture-wicking polos to sumptuously soft and snug hoodies, tailored quarter-zips to an exuberant tropical pleated print skirt, the collection pairs perfectly with golf, beach days, and island daydreams.

"Our annual Aloha capsule is deeply rooted in our love for and deep connection to Hawaii. As we raise the flag on our 6th edition Aloha Capsule, we're thrilled to blend the vibrant Aloha spirit with the bold essence of American heritage. This capsule is a celebration of PXG's American heritage and a salute to paradise - a unique offering that infuses style and performance." - Renee Parsons, PXG Apparel President & Executive Creative Director

PXG:

Founded by American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons in 2013, PXG produces some of the world's finest golf clubs and apparel. PXG Apparel was established in 2018 by Renee Parsons, President and Executive Creative Director of Apparel, to offer customers seasonal sport fashion designs for any endeavor. The company's unrelenting commitment to performance excellence, founded on the premise of unlimited time and resources dedicated to research and development, is an unusual approach with a groundbreaking endgame.

