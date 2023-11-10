PXG Announces New Line of Officially Licensed Military Hats & PXG Xtreme Golf Balls

"As an American company, it's PXG's privilege and duty to recognize and honor those who have dedicated their lives to protecting others. This new military-focused collection is just one more way for us to acknowledge and appreciate our troops not only on Veterans Day but all year long. Semper Fi!" Post this

Each new PXG military-branded hat is made in the USA from American-sourced fabric. The hats feature an unstructured style and debut the selected military logo front and center.

Special edition military emblem PXG Xtreme Golf Balls feature an explosive three-piece construction and a seamless 338 dimple pattern. The high COR polybutadiene core is designed for high-speed performance. A firm ionomer mantle layer further increases speed for maximum distance off the tee. The soft urethane outer cover maximizes spin for green-grabbing control. The dimple pattern is engineered to deliver aerodynamic characteristics that maximize distance with the driver while producing a high trajectory with optimal spin with irons and wedges. As a result, the three-piece golf ball delivers quality, consistency, performance, and American pride with every shot, from every lie, for every golfer.

As a veteran-owned company with an American spirit, PXG's connection to the military community can be seen across the organization, from MOS-inspired club naming convention and military iconography to service-minded philanthropy. The company also hosts a special program, PXG for Heroes®, that connects the men and women of the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, law enforcement, and first responders with PXG for special access to the world's finest golf equipment, apparel, and accessories.

To learn more about PXG or to schedule a custom golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.

All trademarks used are the property of their respective owners: http://www.goarmy.com, http://www.marines.com, http://www.navy.com, and http://www.airforce.com. Officially licensed products of the Department of the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy. Endorsements by the Department of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force are neither intended nor implied.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Mason Andersen, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Michael Gligic, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhaust, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Yu-Sang Hou, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Jennifer Song, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

Media Contact

Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, [email protected], www.pxg.com

SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf