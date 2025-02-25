PXG Apparel Swings into Spring/Summer 2025 By Redefining Modern Preppy Style

PXG Apparel continues to push the boundaries of performance and design. From luxurious fabrics to thoughtful details, each piece reflects our commitment to quality, function, and timeless style—because at PXG, design and performance go hand in hand. Post this

"PXG Apparel continues to push the boundaries of performance and design. From luxurious fabrics to thoughtful details, each piece reflects our commitment to quality, function, and timeless style—because at PXG, design and performance go hand in hand." - Renee Parsons, Chief Marketing Officer

For women, the collection features statement pieces that are both elegant and sport focused. The highly anticipated LBD Snap Dress, a favorite of PXG's CMO, Renee Parsons, is a sophisticated take on performance fashion. The Country Club Sweatshirt, expected to be a bestseller, channels classic preppy vibes with a modern twist. The Saturday Skirt featured in white and dark navy provides versatility across golf, tennis, and pickleball, while the #SheGolfs Sleeveless Top introduces PXG's fresh new "#SheGolfs" icon, celebrating women in golf.

The men's collection presents an array of contemporary updates to preppy classics. The Hole in One Polo features a golf ball-inspired motif, while the Men's Multi-Striped V-Neck Sweater offers a bold yet refined look. The introduction of Seersucker Golf Shorts modernizes a timeless fabric, and the ½ Zip Pullover Jacket delivers a sleek, futuristic edge. Additional highlights include the Letterman Pullover in technical terry fabric and structured yet comfortable Italian twill Golf Trousers.

"The Spring/Summer 2025 Collection is a refined fusion of heritage and modernity, where classic Americana prep meets contemporary performance. Every detail—from the nautical influences to the textured fabrics—was designed to create an effortlessly stylish yet functional wardrobe." - Jose Velasco Vega, VP of Design and Production With the launch of the Spring/Summer 2025 Collection, PXG Apparel continues to redefine active lifestyle fashion. Designed for those who appreciate both function and style, this collection seamlessly blends technical innovation with modern elegance to enhance everyday play.

This season's collection is available starting February 25, 2025, at PXG Retail Stores and online at http://www.pxgapparel.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Renee Parsons established PXG Apparel in 2018, ushering in a new era of fashion-forward, performance driven clothing. What began as an apparel line catering to golf enthusiasts who share Parsons' love of the game, has since evolved into a collection for everyday play and elevated living. Today, PXG Apparel delivers designs that seamlessly marry comfort and style - PXG Golf, PXG Active, and PXG Après - built for anyone who appreciates fashion, function, and the confidence that a flawless fit inspires. PXG Apparel's professional tour staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Nathan Petronzio, Seth Reeves, and Cristobal Del Solar.

[email protected]

