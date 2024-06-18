PXG Battle Ready II Darkness Putters Introduce a New Blacked-Out Finish in 5 Best-Selling Models

"You spoke. We listened. At the request of our PXG Troops, we are thrilled to introduce a new, smoking-hot finish to our PXG Battle Ready II Collection." Post this

With the introduction of a thin-walled hollow body, PXG Battle Ready II Darkness Putters reposition mass to the putter's extreme perimeter, yielding a high MOI (~10% higher compared to the previous series) relative to the clubhead size. Proprietary S COR™ Technology, an extremely lightweight polymer, is injection molded into the hollow cavity—the material bonds to the face to dampen the sound and any harsh vibrations through impact. The structural support provided by the S COR material enables PXG to deliver golf's thinnest putter face, 0.055". This is advantageous to golfers because it dramatically enhances the forgiveness of the clubhead.

PXG Battle Ready II Putters also feature Pyramid Face Pattern Technology. The aggressively milled pattern creates the soft sounds of an insert putter while maintaining the responsive feel of a solid, milled putter. The pyramid density supports consistent interaction with golf ball dimples, while the pyramid geometry delivers a satisfying sound.

Precision Weighting Technology is employed in the sole to dial in each putter further. Club fitters and consumers can use the weighting to alter the overall clubhead mass and influence launch conditions. Players who typically pull putts may benefit from adding heavier weights to the toe side of the putter, making it more difficult to close the face at impact. Players who typically push putts may benefit from adding heavier weights to the heel side of the putter, making it easier to close the face.

Battle Ready II Darkness Putters support four hosel configurations to suit any stroke – plumber's neck, double bend, heel-shafted, and armlock. Select models also offer a center-shafted option.

The overall system – S COR Technology, ultra-thin face, Pyramid Face Pattern Technology, Precision Weighting Technology, and hosel option – reduces skid distance and creates optimal roll performance so golfers can achieve more consistency on the green.

Additional customization is available with PXG's collection of putter grips that accommodate various putting preferences and styles. The grips feature a polyurethane wrap around an injection-molded lightweight ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) foam core. The polyurethane wrap has an "X" pattern that improves texture and feel. The PXG Pistol Series, which includes three styles, varies the shape and profile while keeping a similar overall weight and size. The PXG Straight Series offers four styles with a consistent shape but varying overall weight and size.

Putter shaft upgrades are also available to complement the new series. Putters can be paired with either the two-tone or new, all-black PXG M16®Putter Shaft, which features an innovative multi-material composition, including a high modulus carbon fiber upper section and a steel lower section. The stability shaft features twenty-two steel wires interlaid down the outer ring of the shaft, each strategically positioned to enhance stiffness. The inner-most area is filled with a high modulus, 60T carbon fiber, stiffer than the standard modulus of 24T. Two rubber sheets sit sandwiched between the steel wires and carbon fiber. Unlike typical steel putter shafts, this unique composition helps to deliver more stiffness and stability while maintaining a soft yet solid feel.

The Battle Ready II Darkness Putter collection is now available for $399.99 per club. For more information or to book a putter fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

