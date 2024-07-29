PXG Confirms Plans to Deploy Impressive New High-Performance Irons & Wedges Lineup

These new clubs are simply outstanding – the greatest leap forward in technology and performance we've ever made. Ahead of the launch, we are proud to give our heroes the first crack at swinging them! Post this

"We are always looking for ways to acknowledge and show appreciation for our military and first responders," PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons stated. "These new clubs are simply outstanding – the greatest leap forward in technology and performance we've ever made. Ahead of the launch, we are proud to give our heroes the first crack at swinging them!"

ONE: PXG 0311 GEN7 Irons

PXG 0311 GEN7 Irons, ten years in the making, push the coefficient of restitution (C.O.R.) to the USGA limit to deliver the longest, best feeling, most forgiving irons in PXG's history. PXG 0311 P® GEN7 Irons are engineered to deliver an ideal balance of workability and forgiveness. While PXG 0311 XP® GEN7 Irons are designed for extreme distance performance and excellent forgiveness.

TWO: PXG Black Ops Irons

PXG Black Ops Drivers and Metal Woods are complimented by a brand-new game-improvement offering, PXG Black Ops Irons. Black Ops Irons perform exceptionally well for a wide variety of players. High strength maraging steel technology allows the face geometry to be extremely thin. Combined with PXG's proprietary core, the combo generates a feel that is better than forged, provides superior forgiveness, and explosive ball speed.

THREE: PXG Sugar Daddy Wedges

PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy III Wedges round out the new offering. Artfully engineered for versatility and accuracy across all playing conditions, these three-times forged and 100% CNC milled wedges feature three innovative sole designs to allow players to find their ideal fit.

