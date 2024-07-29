PXG Continues Its Retail Store Expansion with Its Third California-Based Retail & Golf Club Fitting Studio

Since our stores deliver the ultimate PXG experience and there is pent up demand in San Diego, we're thrilled to open our 25th U.S. location in the area. Post this

A thriving golf destination, San Diego ranks as one of the top 20 golf markets in the United States based on the number of golfers. The area boasts more than 60 golf courses within a 20-mile radius of the all-new retail and fitting studio, including the exceptional Riverwalk Golf Club which acts as a satellite location for personalized PXG club fittings.

The new 4,650-square-foot retail store is equipped with two state-of-the-art club fitting bays powered by TrackMan® technology and a 220-square-foot practice putting green. The store also presents an expansive retail showroom featuring PXG's latest apparel and accessories and a relaxing customer lounge perfect for watching the latest golf tournaments.

"San Diego is a hotspot for golf-lovers, and we are thrilled to be able to bring the PXG brand and our unparalleled shopping experience directly to the heart of the community," said President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons.

PXG San Diego is located at Miramar Crossings, promoting easy accessibility from Interstate 480 and Interstate 15. To learn more about PXG or to schedule a golf club fitting for PXG's latest technology, including the just announced PXG® 0311® GEN7 Irons, PXG Black Ops® Irons, and PXG Sugar Daddy® III Wedges, visit http://www.pxg.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

