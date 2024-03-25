PXG Debuts New Retail Store & Golf Club Fitting Studio in Orange County

Like all of our PXG storefronts, PXG Orange County allows customers to fully embrace the brand and see, touch, and try our latest apparel and equipment. Post this

Orange County is a model setting for PXG's new 3,852-square-foot retail storefront. The area ranks as the second-largest golf market in the United States based on the number of golfers and boasts more than 80 golf courses within a 20-mile radius of the new store.

PXG Orange County houses two state-of-the-art golf club fitting bays powered by TrackMan® technology, a dedicated putter fitting studio, and a 112-square-foot practice putting green, perfect for testing out PXG's award-winning Battle Ready® II Putter lineup. The storefront also features an expansive retail showroom set to display PXG's fashion-forward apparel, accessories, golf bags, golf balls, and hats.

The recently released PXG Spring/Summer 2024 Apparel collection, which offers contemporary sportswear designs and striking silhouettes, is currently featured at PXG Orange County. With 52 golf and lifestyle pieces for men and women the collection expertly marries style with functionality.

"Like all of our PXG storefronts, PXG Orange County allows customers to fully embrace the brand and see, touch, and try our latest apparel and equipment," said Renee Parsons, President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel. "It's an experience unlike anything else, and I'm thrilled we get to open our doors to the Orange County community."

PXG Orange County is in the thriving Ocean Plaza shopping center - 17041 Beach Blvd Ste 103 - promoting easy accessibility from Highway 405 and Beach Blvd. To learn more about PXG or to schedule a golf club fitting for PXG's latest technology, including the award-winning new PXG 0311® Black Ops Drivers, visit http://www.pxg.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf