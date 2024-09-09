PXG Deploys Black Ops Irons Challenge to Demonstrate the Dominance of Its New Game Improvement Golf Club Technology

We encourage every golfer to try PXG's new Black Ops Irons. These sticks are absolute game-changers, and we're certain you'll see exceptional results when you swing them. In fact, we're so confident that we're willing to bet on it. Post this

Like the challenges before it, the PXG Black Ops Irons Challenge appeals to golfers to bring in their current irons, regardless of brand or model, to test head-to-head with PXG's new game improvement golf irons. If a challenger's current irons deliver more distance and better accuracy than the PXG Black Ops Irons, the challenger wins, and PXG will issue a $100 Rewards Card to the challenger — it is that simple.

"We encourage every golfer to try PXG's new Black Ops Irons," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "These sticks are absolute game-changers, and we're certain you'll see exceptional results when you swing them. In fact, we're so confident that we're willing to bet on it."

ARE YOU GAME TO TAKE THE CHALLENGE? HERE'S HOW:

Schedule a free PXG Black Ops Irons Challenge on http://www.PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.

Bring your current irons to the custom fitting appointment.

Once warmed up, the PXG Master Fitter will have you hit five (5) shots with your current 7-iron.

o Performance data will be captured with a Trackman® launch monitor.

o The three (3) best shots will be selected and recorded.

Then, the PXG Master Fitter will conduct a PXG Black Ops Irons fitting.

Once complete, the PXG Master Fitter will have you hit five (5) shots with the fitted PXG Black Ops 7-iron.

o The three (3) best shots will be selected and recorded.

Results will be reviewed, and the winning iron will be identified.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

ABOUT PXG BLACK OPS IRONS

New PXG Black Ops Irons are a breakthrough in game improvement. To significantly boost the moment-of-inertia (MOI), PXG Black Ops Irons introduce a Dual Cavity Design engineered to remove mass from the club's center and redistribute that weight to the perimeter. The weight-saving insert on the outer cavity allows the center-of-gravity (CG) to be placed lower and farther back for optimal launch and maximum forgiveness. The inner cavity is filled with PXG's proprietary XCOR2® Technology. This lightweight polymer helps dramatically increase forgiveness on heel-toe and high-low mishits.

Black Ops Irons also feature a high strength, ultra-thin maraging steel face – the thinnest face in golf – and Power Channel Technology. Combined with PXG's proprietary core, the system generates a feel that is better than forged and provides superior forgiveness, accuracy, and explosive ball speed.

To learn more or to schedule a PXG Black Ops Irons Challenge, visit http://www.PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

