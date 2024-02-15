PXG Deploys Global Head-To-Head Black Ops Driver Challenge

Our R&D department has gone above and beyond with these babies, and I'm proud to say PXG Black Ops Drivers stand tall as one of most versatile, high-performing clubs on the market. Post this

This new challenge follows an incredibly successful 0311® GEN6 Driver Challenge issued last year. The event saw PXG square off against 44 different brands in the hands of more than 2,200 participants. The result was that the 0311 GEN6 Driver came out victorious 93% of the time, beating each and every of the 44 brands it came up against.

"The results of the last driver challenge were very impressive but didn't surprise us. We've always known PXG makes outstanding equipment," Bob Parsons added.

ARE YOU GAME TO TAKE THE CHALLENGE? HERE'S THE PLAYBOOK:

Schedule a free PXG Black Ops Driver Challenge on http://www.PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG. Bring your current driver to the custom fitting appointment. Once warmed up, the PXG Master Fitter will have you hit five (5) shots with your current driver.

Performance data will be captured with a Trackman ® launch monitor.

The three (3) best shots will be selected and recorded. Then, the PXG Master Fitter will conduct a PXG 0311 Black Ops Driver fitting. Once complete, the PXG Master Fitter will have you hit five (5) shots with the PXG 0311 Black Ops Driver.

launch monitor. The three (3) best shots will be selected and recorded. The three (3) best shots will be selected and recorded. Results will be reviewed, and the winning driver will be identified.

Fitter will use Average Total Distance (Carry and Roll) to determine the distance-winning driver.

Fitter will use Side Total (+/-) to determine the dispersion-winning driver.

PXG 0311 Black Ops Driver is the winner if either category is better than your current driver.

ABOUT PXG 0311 BLACK OPS DRIVERS

PXG 0311 Black Ops Drivers introduce cutting-edge technologies and new materials that help players of all abilities hit it long and straight with more consistency than ever before. The new AMF™ (Advanced Material Face) Technology optimized with a variable thickness design delivers increased ball speed for more distance. The non-uniform bulge and roll face design refined and manufactured consistently through robotic polishing to strategically adjust the horizontal and vertical curvatures across the face. This supports enhanced forgiveness and improves overall performance by optimizing the club's reaction to off-center hits.

A new high-strength composite body construction manufactured from high-grade carbon fiber using a sophisticated compression molding process helps improve weight distribution within the clubhead to increase the moment of inertia (MOI) and push the center-of-gravity (CG) lower and further back.

The 0311 Black Ops Drivers are available in two head designs. The Black Ops Driver is geared toward a wide range of players. It presents a high launch, low-spin option that delivers unmatched ball speed, distance, and exceptional forgiveness for optimum performance. The Black Ops Tour-1 Driver is a tour-inspired head design featuring a taller face with a more curved crown to create an aggressive look at address. Engineered to unlock maximum distance with a penetrating ball flight, this driver is geared toward more advanced players seeking outstanding ball speed, distance, and extremely low spin performance.

DON'T BELIEVE THE HYPE? SEE WHAT PXG'S CUSTOMERS HAVE TO SAY:

"It's called Black Ops cause it kills other drivers on the golf course! 🔥" – Customer, Robert R.

"I absolutely love that thing! It's a beast and if you are properly fit by @pxg then it will beat anything out there!" – Customer, Kelly W.

"Got fitted for this driver yesterday and have to say it's the best driver I have ever hit and can't wait for it to be delivered. This driver is a game changer." – Customer, Shane O.

Launching today, the PXG Black Ops Driver Challenge will run through March 15, 2024. To learn more about the Challenge or to schedule a driver fitting, visit PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

Media Contact

Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, [email protected], www.pxg.com

Twitter

SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf