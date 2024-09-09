PXG Deploys Two New Premium, High-Performance Golf Balls - PXG Xtreme Tour & PXG Xtreme Tour X

"The launch of our first golf ball was a huge success. Now, we're taking it to the next level with the introduction of the new PXG Tour and Tour X golf balls. With these options, golfers can confidently be fitted for and choose the ball that best fits their playing style and performance goals." Post this

The Xtreme Tour golf balls boast a thin, durable urethane cover and an expanded core, delivering ultimate tour-level quality and performance. This enhanced design results in a soft feel, lower spin, and a more penetrating trajectory compared to the Xtreme Tour X, making it the ideal choice for players seeking maximum distance with an incredible feel.

The Xtreme Tour X golf balls feature a similar construction. However, the innovative design delivers a firmer feel, more spin, and a higher trajectory than the Xtreme Tour, making it an exceptional choice for players seeking maximum distance and increased stopping power from their irons and wedges.

Both golf balls feature a three-piece construction. The high coefficient of restitution (C.O.R.) polybutadiene core is designed for high-speed performance, while a firm ionomer mantle layer further increases speed for maximum distance off the tee. The soft yet incredibly durable urethane outer cover on these balls maximizes spin for green-grabbing control.

In addition, the Xtreme Tour and Xtreme Tour X golf balls present a seamless 338 dimple pattern engineered to deliver aerodynamic characteristics, maximizing distance with the driver while producing a high trajectory with optimal spin with irons and wedges.

These balls are available in an ultra-bright white, and based on consumer feedback, the Xtreme Tour golf balls are also available in yellow.

Whether aiming for maximum distance, enhanced feel, or increased stopping power, the Xtreme Tour and Xtreme Tour X golf balls offer premium performance on the golf course. To buy now or to book a PXG club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, [email protected]

