PXG Introduces Two New Stunning Finishes for Its Celebrated PXG GEN6 Irons

"PXG was on a mission to introduce finishes that meet the visual preference of every golfer," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "These new finishes do just that by offering an extraordinary look to complement the outstanding performance GEN6 Irons deliver."

About PXG 0311 GEN6 Irons

Five-times forged, PXG GEN6 Irons feature a clubface that is 15% thinner than its predecessor, further solidifying PXG's longstanding position as the brand with the thinnest face in golf. The milled HT1770 Variable Ultra-Thin Face saves approximately five grams of mass that are repositioned low and to the backside of the club to help increase the moment of inertia and improve the center of gravity location. The thin face and milled Power ChannelTM Technology increase face deflection for ideal launch trajectory, exceptional mishit performance, and industry leading accuracy.

Robotic laser wielding of the face around the outer perimeter of each club is the high-strength, precise attachment method used. This process is complemented by robotic polishing, which creates a remarkably consistent sole and face perimeter geometry.

PXG's proprietary XCOR2倴 material backs the clubface. Developed for PXG Irons, the high-speed resin core is injection molded into the clubhead's hollow cavity. The material provides structural stability to the clubface (which, unsupported, would fail with a single hit) and dramatically increases ball speed performance.

One large weight is located near the center of gravity on the back of the clubhead. This weight can be used to achieve optimal swing weight. Unique to PXG, customers can experience the benefits of these adjustments during an in-person fitting. Weighting is not intended to be adjusted after purchase.

PXG GEN6 Irons are available in two models – Players (P) and Xtreme Performance (XP). PXG 0311 P倲 GEN6 Irons provide an ideal balance of workability and forgiveness. These irons, designed for low to mid-handicap players, feature moderate offset and a mid-size head design with a clean aesthetic. Designed for mid to high-handicap players, PXG 0311 XP倲 GEN6 Irons feature a larger head with more offset to deliver an incredibly soft feel, extreme distance performance, and excellent forgiveness.

To learn more about PXG GEN6 Irons or to book a custom golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Mason Andersen, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Michael Gligic, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhaust, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Yu-Sang Hou, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Jennifer Song, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

