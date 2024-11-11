PXG Leans in This November, Honoring Our Nation's Heroes Through a Variety of Game-Changing Initiatives

As a veteran-owned company, we understand the many benefits of sports and more specifically golf. Post this

Over the past two decades, The Fund has provided $500 million in financial grants, programs, and services, assisting more than 33,000 combat-wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families. With more than 2,000 service members seeking first-time support each year, the need continues and, for many, lasts for a lifetime. Therefore, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation with support from PXG will continue its tradition of giving with the Double Down for Veterans Match.

"As a U.S. Marine, I know the fight doesn't end when you return home. Veterans continue to confront challenges—seen and unseen—as do their loved ones," said Bob Parsons, U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran and founder of PXG. "This is where The Fund steps in, providing personalized support in moments of need and helping veterans and their families thrive. This isn't charity—it's about doing what's right for those who've given everything."

Donors looking to double the impact of their donation can visit, http://www.TheFund.org for more information.

Enhanced PXG for Heroes Program

In addition to the matching campaign, PXG is proud to enhance its PXG for Heroes Program®, which is designed to support military personnel, veterans, first responders, and now current nurses and teachers. Verified participants in the program can access exclusive discounts on a wide selection of PXG golf equipment, apparel, and accessories, making it more affordable to enjoy the game. The enhanced program provides even better deals, 20% off PXG golf clubs and 30% off PXG apparel while maintaining the exceptional service experience all PXG customers have come to know and trust.

Heroes Night with The Fund at PXG, November 19

To help foster community and connection, PXG will host a Heroes Night with The Fund at PXGTM across 25 PXG Retail Stores on November 19, 2024, from 3:00 - 6:00 PM local time. PXG UK will also participate with the support of the On Course FoundationTM. This event, open to all veterans and service members, aims to connect current and former military personnel directly with the services offered by The Fund and On Course Foundation UK while also creating the opportunity for engagement in golf-related activities. The event will feature an all-store full-swing competition called the PXG CombineTM, entry-level golf experiences, and a special golf ball design activity for kids.

"As a veteran-owned company, we understand the many benefits of sport and more specifically golf," said PXG Chief Marketing Officer and co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, Renee Parsons. "Golf has helped thousands of military veterans assimilate into their community through the social interaction the game provides while also being a treatment modality. We are committed to empowering the military and first-responder community by offering exclusive access to special events and the tools they need—equipment and apparel—to make the most of their experience on the golf course."

Benefits of Golf & Community

Golf as a Path to Recover – Veterans are encouraged to view golf as more than just a game; it's a valuable tool for healing. The sport provides a low-pressure environment to get outdoors, practice mindfulness, and engage in physical activity that supports mental health, recovery, and personal well-being.

Building Community Through Golf – Golf creates opportunities for veterans to connect with others, fostering camaraderie and belonging. Whether on the course or at events like Heroes Night with The Fund at PXG, the game offers a platform for veterans and service members to forge meaningful connections, integrate into their local communities, and combat social isolation.

Support is Available – Veterans grappling with challenges don't have to navigate their journey alone. The Fund is dedicated to assisting veterans and military families to build the community they need to thrive. Meanwhile, the On Course Foundation in the UK builds confidence and community through golf.

PXG on TOUR, November 21-24

The RSM Classic® salutes the men and women who serve and have served in the armed forces. Along with the Davis Love FoundationTM and RSM, PXG and other sponsors invite all active and retired servicemen and women with proper ID to come and enjoy the tournament at no charge plus complimentary access to the Heroes Outpost located near #9 green. Additionally, PXG will also host a fun and free full-swing experience all week for tournament patrons with daily challenges and prizes.

For more information about PXG and the PXG for Heroes Programs, please visit http://www.PXG.com/Heroes-Programs.

About Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG)

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sports fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

A direct-to-consumer brand, PXG now offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters engineered to be custom-fitted to each individual. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories. To learn more or to book a club fitting visit PXG.com.

