PXG LPGA Tour Pro Linnea Strom Delivers History-Making Final Round to Earn Her First Win

PXG Tour Pros Linnea Strom & Megan Khang Finishes 1, 2 at the Shoprite LPGA Classic; PXG Celebrates with a Free Golf Club Fitting Offer for Women Through the End of the Month
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG LPGA Tour Professional Linnea Strom took the course by storm to clinch her first LPGA Tour victory. Shooting a final round 60, Strom found the top of the leaderboard at the Shoprite LPGA Classic. She was joined by fellow PXG LPGA Tour Professional Megan Khang, who closed-out the weekend with a final round 66 to finish T2.
With June as Women's Golf Month, it seems spot on that history was made in a women's event. Strom's lights-out Sunday play resulted in the lowest final-round score by a winner in LPGA Tour history.
"What an impressive final day for Linnea Strom. Recording a 60 is no easy task and doing it in the final round of a tournament to earn her first LPGA Tour victory underscores just how much talent and drive she has," PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons said. "Congratulations, Linnea, on a history-making finish!"
Reflecting on her victory, Linnea Strom shared, "After making a birdie on the last hole to make the cut on the number, I wanted to post a low score on the final day. I hit some really solid approach shots, but my PXG Putter was definitely my best friend today."
To celebrate the win and in honor of Women's Golf Month, PXG is offering free, tour-caliber fittings for women at every level of the game through the end of the month. Interested golfers can use the promo code WGMFREE when they book their fitting.
What's in Linnea's bag:
- PXG Black Ops Driver
- PXG 0311 GEN5 Wood, 3- and 5-wood
- PXG 0317 T Irons, 4-5
- PXG 0317 CB Irons, 6-9
- PXG Sugar Daddy II Wedges, 46, 50, 54, 58
- PXG Battle Ready II Closer
What's in Megan's bag:
- PXG Black Ops Driver
- PXG 0341 X Proto Wood, 2-wood
- PXG 0211 ST Irons, 5-9W
- PXG Sugar Daddy Wedges, 52, 56, 60
- PXG Battle Ready II Brandon
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.
Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.
PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.
