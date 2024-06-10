PXG LPGA Tour Pro Linnea Strom Delivers History-Making Final Round to Earn Her First Win

"What an impressive final day for Linnea Strom. Recording a 60 is no easy task and doing it in the final round of a tournament to earn her first LPGA Tour victory underscores just how much talent and drive she has. Congratulations, Linnea, on a history-making finish!" Post this

"What an impressive final day for Linnea Strom. Recording a 60 is no easy task and doing it in the final round of a tournament to earn her first LPGA Tour victory underscores just how much talent and drive she has," PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons said. "Congratulations, Linnea, on a history-making finish!"

Reflecting on her victory, Linnea Strom shared, "After making a birdie on the last hole to make the cut on the number, I wanted to post a low score on the final day. I hit some really solid approach shots, but my PXG Putter was definitely my best friend today."

To celebrate the win and in honor of Women's Golf Month, PXG is offering free, tour-caliber fittings for women at every level of the game through the end of the month. Interested golfers can use the promo code WGMFREE when they book their fitting.

https://www.pxg.com/en- us/golf-clubs/full-bag-deals.html

What's in Linnea's bag:

PXG Black Ops Driver

PXG 0311 GEN5 Wood, 3- and 5-wood

PXG 0317 T Irons, 4-5

PXG 0317 CB Irons, 6-9

PXG Sugar Daddy II Wedges, 46, 50, 54, 58

PXG Battle Ready II Closer

What's in Megan's bag:

PXG Black Ops Driver

PXG 0341 X Proto Wood, 2-wood

PXG 0211 ST Irons, 5-9W

PXG Sugar Daddy Wedges, 52, 56, 60

PXG Battle Ready II Brandon

To learn more about PXG or to schedule a PXG golf club fitting visit, http://www.PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

Media Contact

Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, [email protected], www.pxg.com

Twitter

SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf