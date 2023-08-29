PXG LPGA Tour Professional Megan Khang Snags Her First LPGA Tour Title

My dad always told me every time you play there is a lesson to learn. Today, I learned what it feels like to be an LPGA Tour winner … and it feels amazing. Tweet this

"My dad always told me every time you play there is a lesson to learn. Today, I learned what it feels like to be an LPGA Tour winner … and it feels amazing," Khang emphatically shared. "I am so grateful to all the incredible people who support me week in and week out, including PXG and my master fitter, so that I could experience this moment."

Continuing the momentum, Khang is set to make her third appearance in the 2023 Solheim Cup this September. Having clinched 10 top-10 finishes over the qualifying period, she staked her claim and earned a well-deserved spot on the team.

What's in Megan Khang's Bag:

0311 GEN6 Driver, 9-degree

0341 X Proto Fairway, 3-wood

0211 ST Irons, 5-PW

0311 Sugar Daddy Milled Wedges, 52°, 56°, 60°

Battle Ready Brandon

A global golf research and development powerhouse, PXG is dedicated to creating the world's finest golf equipment and apparel. Currently, PXG is inviting all golfers to bring their current driver in for free for a head-to-head, knockout event with PXG's GEN6 Driver – the driver used by Khang to win the 2023 CPKC Women's Open. To find out more, check out the PXG GEN6 Driver Challenge.

To learn more about PXG, its lineup of tour professionals, or to schedule a custom golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel, and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Mason Andersen, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Michael Gligic, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhaust, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Yu-Sang Hou, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Jennifer Song, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

Media Contact

Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf