PXG Opens First Retail Store & Golf Club Fitting Studio In California

Similar to PXG, the Bay Area is a hotbed for tech, innovation, and opportunity, so setting up shop seemed like a natural fit. We're proud to be part of this thriving community of golfers.

A golf hotspot, the San Francisco Bay Area ranks as one of the top 25 golf markets in the United States based on the number of golfers. The area boasts over 57 golf courses, including the exceptional Bridges Golf Club, a world-class facility, and a top satellite location for PXG fittings.

PXG East Bay is a pristine 4,000-square-foot facility that houses two state-of-the-art club fitting bays powered by TrackMan® technology, a dedicated putter fitting studio, and a 112-square-foot practice putting green ideal for testing out PXG's award-winning Battle Ready® II Putter lineup. The store also features an expansive retail showroom fully stocked with PXG's latest and greatest apparel, accessories, golf balls, and golf bags.

"We are thrilled to bring the PXG brand to the Bay Area," said President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. "It is our priority to ensure every customer who walks through our doors enjoys a world-class experience – it is what our customers have come to know and expect and what PXG East Bay will deliver."

PXG East Bay is located at 4460-A Tassajara Road, promoting easy accessibility from Highway 101, Interstate 280, I-680, and I-580. To learn more about PXG or to schedule a golf club fitting for PXG's latest technology, including the award-winning new PXG 0311® Black Ops™ Drivers, visit http://www.pxg.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

