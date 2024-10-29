PXG PGA TOUR Professional Nicolas Echavarria Triumphs at the Zozo Championship

PXG was a huge part of this success. With the consistency my PXG golf clubs deliver, I had the confidence to go out there and win on Sunday. A huge thank you to PXG and the team on TOUR. Post this

By clinching this title, Echavarria earned valuable FedExCup points and an invitation to future prestigious tournaments, further establishing himself as a strong contender on the tour.

"I am very excited about how I played in Japan and am happy to see the growth in myself and my game," Echavarria said. "PXG was a huge part of this success. With the consistency my PXG golf clubs deliver, I had the confidence to go out there and win on Sunday. A huge thank you to PXG and the team on TOUR."

Echavarria's outstanding accomplishment at the Zozo Championship was supported by the high-performance equipment designed and delivered by PXG. The following clubs were in his bag and contributed to his victory:

PXG is known for openly testing new products on tour. Included in Echavarria's bag was the new PXG Secret Weapon—a tour-inspired mini driver. Early feedback has been very positive, and the win further fuels the company's enthusiasm surrounding the new technology. As a result, the PXG Secret Weapon is being considered for official release and may soon be available to golfers. Stay tuned for updates.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur, author, and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

