PXG Pro and Major Champion Celine Boutier Claims her 4th Win of the Year

Celine Boutier's win at the Maybank Champion is her fourth this season. Recently, she won the Amundi Evian Championship and the FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open in back-to-back weeks. She also won the LPGA Drive on Championship earlier this year. As a result of her incredible play, Boutier is currently first in the Race to the CME Globe.

"I couldn't be more proud to have such an accomplished player representing PXG," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "Winning four times in a season is truly a remarkable feat and I don't see her momentum slowing any time soon. Congratulations Celine on another lights out performance and an exceptional season!"

What's in Celine Boutier's Bag:

A global golf research and development powerhouse, PXG is dedicated to creating the world's finest golf equipment and apparel. To learn more about PXG, its lineup of tour professionals, or to schedule a custom golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel, and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Mason Andersen, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Michael Gligic, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhaust, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Yu-Sang Hou, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Jennifer Song, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

