PXG Tour Professional Cristobal Del Solar Earns His First Korn Ferry Tour Victory & PGA TOUR Card

Del Solar also shared his thoughts on securing his first win and the significance of having PXG as a partner, stating, "Earning this victory is a dream come true, and having PXG by my side and in my bag has been pivotal in achieving this milestone."

What is in Cristobal's golf bag:

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

