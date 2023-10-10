PXG Tour Professionals Luke List and Paul Barjon Both Win and Light up the Leaderboards

"Luke is always a fun player to watch, and he certainly did not disappoint this weekend. He earned his place in the winners' circle, adding to an incredible year of seven wins for PXG's tour players." Tweet this

"Luke is always a fun player to watch, and he certainly did not disappoint this weekend. He earned his place in the winners' circle, adding to an incredible year of seven wins for PXG's tour players," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons.

"This is the best I have played all year," Luke List offered. "I feel like everything - from my swing to my PXG golf clubs - is really dialed-in. This win is further affirmation for me that the hours and the grind has been worth it."

Over on the Korn Ferry Tour, PXG Tour Professional Paul Barjon carded 14-under to clinch a three-stroke victory at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. The win launched Barjon from No. 45 to No. 8 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, locking up his 2024 PGA TOUR card.

"I couldn't have planned for a better way to finish out the season. I truly appreciate everyone who has stood by me this year, including my wife, coach, and the team at PXG, to make sure I was equipped and ready to play my best," shared PXG Tour Professional Paul Barjon.

Barjon was among several PXG Tour Professionals who received their PGA TOUR cards over the weekend, including Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Ryan McCormick, and Kevin Dougherty.

"What a great finish to a good season for Paul Barjon," Parsons stated. "With today's hard-earned victory, Paul joins four other PXG Troops in receiving their PGA TOUR cards for the upcoming season. Kaboom baby!"

What's in Luke List's Bag:

What's in Paul Barjon's Bag:

A global golf research and development powerhouse, PXG is dedicated to creating the world's finest golf equipment and apparel. To learn more about PXG, its lineup of tour professionals, or to schedule a custom golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.‥

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel, and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Joel Dahmen, Zach Johnson, Mason Andersen, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Michael Gligic, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhaust, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Yu-Sang Hou, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Jennifer Song, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

Media Contact

Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, [email protected], www.pxg.com

Twitter

SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf