PXG Unveils New Tour Apparel Collection: High-Performance Golf Apparel for the Aspiring Pro

Collaborating with our tour players for the past year has been a fantastic experience! Their feedback has helped us fine-tune the materials, construction, and fit of the new collection. Post this

The PXG Tour Apparel Collection comprises 13 meticulously designed menswear styles, including 12 polos and 1 pullover, all reflecting the core principles of performance, fit, and style. Each piece is rigorously tested for professional play and crafted from lightweight, tour-grade fabrics, integrating performance-enhancing features such as moisture-wicking, UV protection, and anti-microbial technology. All polos are distinguished by PXG's signature snap-button placket with logo tape detail, side vents for improved breathability, and raised silicone logos on the left collar and back yoke.

"Collaborating with our tour players for the past year has been a fantastic experience! Their feedback has helped us fine-tune the materials, construction, and fit of the new collection," Jose Velasco Vega, VP of Design and Production for PXG Apparel shared. "We aimed to create pieces that boost performance while keeping comfort and style in mind. We're excited for golfers everywhere to try it out!"

The new collection features a refined color palette, including white, gray, paratrooper blue, navy, and hunter green. It also showcases three exclusive PXG patterns, including a custom pin flag print, crossed driver print, and desert-inspired succulent print.

In addition to offering exceptional quality and exciting new prints, the PXG Tour Apparel Collection is available at extremely competitive pricing. Offered year-round, the collection can be purchased online, over-the-phone, and at PXG Retail Stores.

"Really happy with the new polos from PXG," added Christiaan Bezuidenhout. "Great fit and fabric, and I feel like the colors and designs are very much my style which is obviously important to me."

Visit http://www.PXG.com to explore the new PXG Tour Apparel Collection.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Renee Parsons established PXG Apparel in 2018, ushering in a new era of fashion-forward, performance driven clothing. What began as an apparel line catering to golf enthusiasts who share Parsons' love of the game, has since evolved into a collection for everyday play and elevated living. Today, PXG Apparel delivers designs that seamlessly marry comfort and style - PXG Golf, PXG Active, and PXG Après - built for anyone who appreciates fashion, function, and the confidence that a flawless fit inspires. PXG Apparel's professional tour staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Nathan Petronzio, Seth Reeves, and Cristobal Del Solar.

Media Contact

Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, [email protected], www.pxg.com

Twitter

SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf