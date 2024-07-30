PXG's Dynamic New Apparel Collection Adds a Modern Sensibility to Seasonal Styles that Pay Tribute to Golf's Heritage

At PXG, we are committed to creating fashionable, high-performance, cutting-edge designs so our customers can move with ease and confidence throughout their day. Post this

"The PXG Fall/Winter 2024 collection is comprised of seasonally dynamic pieces that pay homage to traditional golf apparel while pushing design boundaries. In addition to our offering of UV Protection, Quick Dry, and Moisture Wicking on our polos, we are using recycled fabrics for key women's styles and have added wind and water resistance to our outerwear fabrics. The entirety of the collection is fresh, with sophisticated pieces that enhance performance both on and off the course." - Renee Parsons, President and Executive Creative Director

Classic designs and traditional silhouettes are modernized with unexpected cuts, layered styles, contoured stitching, and updated prints. Standout women's pieces include a Two-in-One Pleated Skirt, a slightly oversized "Caddy" Jumpsuit, and a new hybrid Skirt Pant.

For men, classic polos are revamped in new seasonal prints and fabrics. A reimagined plaid can be found on the Comfort Fit Archive Windowpane Polo, while the Golf Icons Pinstripe fabric, uses golf symbols to create a pinstripe effect, offering contemporary takes on quintessential designs. Men's pants feature updated, comfortable, tailored cuts like the Daily Golf Jogger and Windowpane Slim Trousers.

PXG's outerwear and knit pieces are as versatile as the Fall/Winter season itself. Rounded seams, suede-like trim detailing, and quilted panels add sophistication without compromising comfort or performance. Key outerwear pieces for men include the Hybrid Jersey Swing Jacket and the Plush Rolled Collar Pullover. Women's black and white collegiate-inspired layering pieces, such as the Two-in-One Knitted Vest Mock Neck, Contrast V-Neck Cardigan, and Peekaboo Collar Pullover, can be paired with pants or skirts for an on-course look or après-golf outings.

Classic, versatile, and uniquely individualistic, PXG's Fall/Winter 2024 apparel is crafted with precision and impeccably tailored. Each style embodies PXG's relentless commitment to excellence and is engineered for maximum comfort and unrestricted movement. "At PXG, we are committed to creating fashionable, high-performance, cutting-edge designs so our customers can move with ease and confidence throughout their day." - Renee Parsons.

The Fall/Winter 2024 "Twilight Round," a limited collection drop, is now available in PXG Stores and online. The full Fall/Winter 2024 collection will be available on August 29, 2024. To learn more, visit http://www.pxg.com/apparel.

ABOUT PXG APPAREL

Renee Parsons established PXG Apparel in 2018, ushering in a new era of fashion-forward, performance driven clothing. What began as an apparel line catering to golf enthusiasts who share Parsons' love of the game, has since evolved into a collection for everyday play and elevated living. Today, PXG Apparel delivers designs that seamlessly marry comfort and style - PXG Golf, PXG Active, and PXG Après - built for anyone who appreciates fashion, function, and the confidence that a flawless fit inspires.

