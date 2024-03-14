Pycube Announces Company Rebrand in Celebration of our Continuous Evolution and Solutions

We see unlimited potential in the ways we can help to minimize challenges facing healthcare professionals. The meaning behind pi is an irrational number with no end or repeating pattern and represents that innovation we seek and claim as part of our brand name. Post this

March 14, 2024 Pycube is pleased to announce our new updated brand. We see unlimited potential in the ways we can help to minimize challenges facing healthcare professionals. The meaning behind pi is an irrational number with no end or repeating pattern, and represents that innovation we seek and claim as part of our brand name. We've revamped our company logo to showcase our commitment to continually changing and adapting. A lot of thought, care, and testing went into the previous logo, so it was important to us to keep that same level of attention, detail, and love for our new logo.

The cube remains in the logo but with a modern, more abstract twist. In the center of the left graphic, you'll find the subtle cube, surrounded by connecting lines, representing the connectivity on the network between teams in your facilities. On the right, you'll see our classic two-tone name with an updated font to emphasize our push forward to the future of innovation. You'll also notice that our B resembles a 3 as well as a nod to pi and to maintain that aspect from the previous logo.

It was essential to us to make sure all the elements of the old logo were acknowledged in this new logo to maintain the core energy of the company, while elevating its look.

Srikar (Sam) Yeruva - Founder & CEO: "Pycube has been around since 2011 and has always looked to serve the healthcare market with our innovative solutions, but our old logo didn't accurately reflect that anymore. We're proud to be constantly adapting and utilizing new technology to rise to new challenges, and we believe that our new logo depicts that."

Kerry Morgan - CMO: "We are excited to feature a logo that more accurately represents the continuous forward innovation of both our Pycube team, and our solutions for the clients we serve. What better day to launch the new Pycube brand than a day we celebrate here, Pi Day!"

Bill Howden - CRO: "Pycube is a dynamic company, and we continue to evolve in exciting ways. Seeing our solutions branch into new applications and even new markets is a direct result of our passion for innovation and growth. The release of our new logo and script is a nice reflection on that evolution. We look forward to what tomorrow brings!"

About Us:

Pycube is a growing company filled with passionate people eager to create solutions for healthcare professionals and facilities. Our software, solutions and services not only help to increase the quality of care provided to patients but reduce some of the daily challenges that hospital staff have meeting patient needs. In simple terms, Pycube delivers cost-effective solutions which digitize assets and articles, streamline workflows, and automate processes.

Our team is continually innovating to ensure that we can create customized solutions that offer minimal disruption to your existing processes. We offer an affordable alternative to one of healthcare's most frustrating issues – the location and readiness of critical medical assets needed to care for patients at a moment's notice. Let's talk about how Pycube is different.

