Pyrost launches new platform for firearms commerce, content, and advocacy

After Repeated Social Media Penalties, One Colorado Gun Shop Owner Is Fighting Back — With His Own Platform
SALIDA, Colo., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pyrost, a new independent platform serving the shooting-sports community, officially launched today at pyrost.com. Founded by Salida Gunshop owner Josiah Nierman, the platform combines firearms and gear retail, original editorial content, podcasts, and legislative tracking tools in a single destination.
Nierman created Pyrost after experiencing multiple account restrictions, content removals, and advertising rejections from major social media platforms between 2025 and 2026.
"Every penalty came with the same explanation: none," said Nierman. "The written policies say one thing, the enforcement says another, and there's no one to call. At some point, you stop appealing and start building."
In addition to retail offerings, Pyrost publishes product reviews, industry commentary, podcasts, and legislative updates focused on issues affecting gun owners, hunters, and competitive shooters across the nation. The platform also provides legislative bill analysis, real-time alerts, state-specific advocacy information, and a national map tracking firearms-related legislation.
Nierman has been actively involved in Colorado legislative issues affecting firearms owners and dealers, including testimony before lawmakers during recent legislative sessions.
"I wanted to create a place where our community could access products, information, and advocacy resources without relying on platforms that can change the rules overnight," Nierman said.
Pyrost plans to expand its original content offerings later this year, including additional podcast programming, satire content under the Pyrost Parody brand, and a long-form video series.
About Pyrost
Pyrost is an independent platform serving hunters, competitive shooters, recreational shooters, and firearms enthusiasts. Founded by Salida Gunshop owner Josiah Nierman, Pyrost combines firearms and gear retail, editorial content, podcasts, and legislative engagement at pyrost.com.
Media Contact
Jenna Victoria, Pyrost, 1 719-888-7190, [email protected], www.pyrost.com
SOURCE Pyrost
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