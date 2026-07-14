Pyrost launches new platform for firearms commerce, content, and advocacy

"I wanted to create a place where our community could access products, information, and advocacy resources without relying on platforms that can change the rules overnight," Post this

"Every penalty came with the same explanation: none," said Nierman. "The written policies say one thing, the enforcement says another, and there's no one to call. At some point, you stop appealing and start building."

In addition to retail offerings, Pyrost publishes product reviews, industry commentary, podcasts, and legislative updates focused on issues affecting gun owners, hunters, and competitive shooters across the nation. The platform also provides legislative bill analysis, real-time alerts, state-specific advocacy information, and a national map tracking firearms-related legislation.

Nierman has been actively involved in Colorado legislative issues affecting firearms owners and dealers, including testimony before lawmakers during recent legislative sessions.

"I wanted to create a place where our community could access products, information, and advocacy resources without relying on platforms that can change the rules overnight," Nierman said.

Pyrost plans to expand its original content offerings later this year, including additional podcast programming, satire content under the Pyrost Parody brand, and a long-form video series.

About Pyrost

Pyrost is an independent platform serving hunters, competitive shooters, recreational shooters, and firearms enthusiasts. Founded by Salida Gunshop owner Josiah Nierman, Pyrost combines firearms and gear retail, editorial content, podcasts, and legislative engagement at pyrost.com.

Media Contact

Jenna Victoria, Pyrost, 1 719-888-7190, [email protected], www.pyrost.com

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SOURCE Pyrost