Python™ Quick Adjust Flange Collars from Stafford Manufacturing are now Offered with Hex & Square Bores

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced an expanding line of quick adjust flange collars for mechanical drive systems where regular adjustments are required.
Python™ Flange Collars feature a split hub on the flange that allows easy installation and an integrated Flip-Lok™ lever-operated clamp that permits one-handed tightening and positioning. Now offered with round, hex, square and threaded bores and a plain flange or six-hole bolt pattern for numerous mounting options, they are ideal for a wide range of mechanical drive applications.
Capable of handling 200 lbs. axial loads, Python™ Flange Collars come in 15 bore sizes from 3/8" to 1-1/4" and 10 from 8 mm to 30 mm. Available plain or with a keyway and varying flange O.D.s and widths, these standard collars are made from aluminum, but steel and stainless steel are available upon request.
Python™ Flange Collars are priced according to size and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
Shelley Doherty, Marketing Director
P.O. Box 277
North Reading, MA 01864-0277
(800) 695-5551 FAX (978) 657-4731
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.staffordmfg.com
Media Contact
Shelley Doherty, Stafford Manufacturing Corp., (800) 695-5551, [email protected], www.staffordmfg.com
SOURCE Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
