Python™ Quick Adjust Flange Collars from Stafford Manufacturing are now Offered with Hex & Square Bores

An expanding line of quick adjust flange collars for mechanical drive systems where regular adjustments are required has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced an expanding line of quick adjust flange collars for mechanical drive systems where regular adjustments are required.

Python™ Flange Collars feature a split hub on the flange that allows easy installation and an integrated Flip-Lok™ lever-operated clamp that permits one-handed tightening and positioning. Now offered with round, hex, square and threaded bores and a plain flange or six-hole bolt pattern for numerous mounting options, they are ideal for a wide range of mechanical drive applications.