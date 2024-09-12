Pyxis Partners President & CEO Michael Manganiello Featured in Upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures Documentary Highlighting the Legacy of Christopher Reeve

"There was no problem that was insurmountable to Christopher Reeve. In many ways, Pyxis Partners is modeled after a lot of lessons that I learned from them (Chris and Dana). They always wanted to leave the world in a better place than they found it." -- Michael Manganiello Post this

In addition to his legislative achievements, Michael helped raise more than $150 million for the Christopher and Dana Reeve Paralysis Resource Center, which provides essential support and resources for those living with paralysis. Chris, Dana, and Michael's deep commitment to advancing spinal cord research reflected their broader dedication to improving health outcomes and ensuring that cutting-edge medical advancements are accessible to all individuals. Pyxis Partners is proud to help carry on the Reeve family's inspiring legacy, as we help organizations across the country achieve these same victories.

"There was no problem that was insurmountable to Christopher Reeve. He likened his work to that of John F. Kennedy and the Moon Shot," Michael said. "I met Dana when we were waiting tables in Manhattan, and I remember when she first met Chris. They were both passionate, inspiring individuals who elevated everyone around them. In many ways, Pyxis Partners is modeled after a lot of lessons that I learned from them. We always talked about how trust has to be the foundation of any successful relationship, understood the important role that legislative advocacy and lobbying played in advancing health equity and research, and they always wanted to leave the world in a better place than they found it."

Michael's personal health journey has profoundly shaped his perspective on medical research and patient advocacy. Having lived with HIV for more than 35 years, Michael's experience with a life-threatening illness has fueled his passion for advancing health equity and improving access to care. His work at Pyxis Partners includes advancing precision medicine solutions, reducing stigma surrounding the opioid crisis through medication-assisted treatment, and safeguarding reproductive rights. Michael is dedicated to creating innovative, trusted partnerships with key stakeholders to ensure that marginalized communities have a voice and access to essential services.

The documentary also underscores the challenges and triumphs of medical research. Michael has participated in several landmark efforts to advance health research, including co-authoring Back to Basics: HIV/AIDS Advocacy As A Model For Catalyzing Change with Pyxis Partners Principal Ronnie Tepp, a report about how patient advocacy and activism leads to change in how we approach medical research and equity in access to health care. Michael and Ronnie, along with their other co-authors at the Milken Institute's FasterCures Center, sought to highlight the five pillars of patient advocacy that turned HIV from a death sentence to a chronic, manageable illness: getting attention, gathering knowledge & solutions, organized community engagement efforts, holding scientists and government agencies accountable, and identifying true leaders.

"Chris was many things, but I knew him as a fierce advocate," said Ronnie. "I saw first-hand how he worked tirelessly to lift up those around him, create the urgency needed to move research forward, and give hope to so many. I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Michael and the incredible team at Pyxis Partners to advance Chris' vision to improve the quality of life for so many."

After his diagnosis, Michael participated in a clinical trial led by Dr. Anthony Fauci. That clinical trial saved the lives of many people living with HIV, including Michael, and is a testament to the profound impact of dedicated medical research on individual lives. Ultimately, one of the most significant successes of Michael's decades of work in the health equity, advocacy, and health policy communities was his role in giving people living with HIV/AIDS something that they had previously struggled to find: hope.

Both Michael and Pyxis Partners owe a lifelong debt to Christopher and Dana Reeve for inspiring them to continue the fight. We encourage everyone to watch Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, and join us in celebrating Chris and Dana's remarkable story. At Pyxis Partners, we remain steadfast in our commitment to enhancing health equity, access, and affordability. Together, we continue to drive forward in the fight for health equity for every American. We dedicate this work to Chris, our "Superman".

"This documentary beautifully captures the important work that Chris, Dana, and Michael did to advance stem cell research," said Pyxis Partners Principal, Bobby Clark. "At Pyxis Partners, we know from first hand experience that when it comes to health advocacy there is no stronger super power than the voice of the patient."

Pyxis Partners is a Washington, D.C. based public affairs and social impact firm that advances health equity, access and affordability with a unique expertise in authentic work around equity, diversity and inclusion in the healthcare and clinical trial universe. The firm is defined by developing creative solutions that create pathways to progress which are anchored in a commitment to improving the lives of others and building up communities. Pyxis Partners is certified by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce and the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD) as a District of Columbia Certified Business Enterprise (CBE).

