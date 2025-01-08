Q-Centrix Research Network Connects Diverse Communities with Clinical Studies

Working with over 1,200 hospitals and health systems, we quickly saw a gap in hospitals who wanted to bring clinical trials to their community and patients, and life sciences companies who historically have trouble finding the right patient population for their trials and studies. Post this

Members include Bon Secours Mercy Health, Carle Health, Tampa General Hospital, John Muir Health, Renown Health, Onvida Health (formerly Yuma Regional Medical Center), Baptist Health Care, Summa Health, Tucson Medical Center, and Kootenai Health, representing 1,260,000+ patients across the communities they support.

In partnership with these hospitals, Q-Centrix has started supporting a range of pharmaceutical engagements, such as rapidly building fit-for-purpose data sets for retrospective studies and supporting hospitals with patient pre-screening for sponsored clinical trials.

The network's growth illustrates hospitals' and health systems' desire to access more clinical trial opportunities for their communities and establish clinical trials as a standard of care.

"Working with over 1,200 hospitals and health systems, we quickly saw a gap in hospitals who wanted to bring clinical trials to their community and patients, and life sciences companies who historically have trouble finding the right patient population for their trials and studies," said Victor Wang, SVP of Data & Research at Q-Centrix. "In fact, 2/3 of all clinical trials fail to enroll enough patients for an effective study." Wang continues, "This is especially critical given the lack of diversity in so many of today's clinical trials due to recruitment limitations."

The Q-Centrix Research Network members include hospitals located across the country, from a 48-hospital system to individual facilities, including those with underserved patient populations who may rarely get the chance to participate in clinical research.

In addition to bringing research studies to new communities, the connections made through the Q-Centrix Research Network can also help hospitals secure new funding sources and gain more value from their clinical data.

"We are just at the beginning of building the bridges between hospitals and research," notes Wang. "The idea has always been there, but the infrastructure, or more precisely, a company with the experience to provide the infrastructure, has not."

About Q-Centrix

Q-Centrix sees clinical data differently—as curated data sets with infinite possibilities.

As the pioneer of the industry's first Enterprise Clinical Data Management (eCDM™) platform, Q-Centrix integrates proprietary technology, the largest and most diverse team of clinical data experts, data, and insights derived from 1,200 healthcare partners to improve patient outcomes, enhance performance, support strategic growth, and boost operational efficiency.

From baseline data sets for health systems' clinical data management needs, to fit-for-purpose data sets designed for clinical research, Q-Centrix provides unparalleled versatility to meet an evolving clinical data landscape.

Discover more about how Q-Centrix empowers organizations to transform healthcare at http://www.q-centrix.com.

