Q Mixers Announces A New Exclusive Cocktail For The Director's Room At Churchill Downs® Ahead Of The 150th Kentucky Derby®

It's time for the Cocktail Call to Post: The Crown Mule debuts, adding to an impressive lineup of Kentucky Derby cocktails for winning connections at the track.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Q Mixers, America's award-winning, premium mixer company committed to making your favorite drink instantly better, today unveiled the "Crown Mule" as an exclusive cocktail in the Churchill Downs Racetrack ("Churchill Downs") Director's room, a space known for hosting winning connections to celebrate Stakes race victories. In partnership with Churchill Downs and Tequila Herradura, the official tequila of the Kentucky Derby, the Crown Mule is crafted with Q TROPICAL GINGER BEER, Tequila Herradura Reposado and a splash of lime over ice, a winning cocktail for Derby Week and at-home party hosts.

"Q Mixers is honored to join Churchill Downs and Tequila Herradura to celebrate such a storied and electric event like the Kentucky Derby," said Bob Arnold, chief executive officer of Q Mixers. "The entire country looks forward to the greatest two minutes in sports, and we are thrilled that our award-winning premium mixers can be a part of this year's 150th anniversary celebration. Q TROPICAL GINGER BEER and Tequila Herradura will certainly elevate the 'Crown Mule' cocktail that can be enjoyed both at the track and by everyone watching at home."

The "Crown Mule" cocktail is available exclusively in the Director's Room throughout Derby Week and year-round, providing an added perk limited to those able to gain entry through a horse's winning performance. Additional thematic Q cocktails will be available for fans at the Q Mixers' bar space in the Infield. For those not at the track, the "Crown Mule" cocktail can easily be recreated at home with Q Mixers and Tequila Herradura Reposado, both which are available at major retailers nationwide.

Q Mixers recently announced a multiyear partnership with Churchill Downs, serving as the "Preferred Premium Mixer of the Kentucky Derby" at the Churchill Downs Racetrack. Q Mixers will be available at Churchill Downs during Derby Week and throughout the racing meets, as well as during the regular meet season at select locations such as Matt Winn's Steakhouse, Turf Club, Stakes Room and Millionaires Row.

"We are thrilled to partner with Q Mixers to provide a new cocktail offering for Kentucky Derby spectators near and far," said Kelley Kerger, senior brand manager at Tequila Herradura. "Tequila Herradura is the world's first Reposado. This year we celebrate 50 years since we introduced Reposado to the world, certainly a 'crowning moment' in our history. We are excited to feature this amazing Tequila in the 'Crown Mule' alongside iconic Derby cocktails."

The Crown Mule

Build in a copper mug or rocks glass over ice.

Pour 1.5oz Tequila Herradura Reposado.

Add 4oz of Q TROPICAL GINGER BEER and stir gently.

Finish with a squeeze of fresh lime. Garnish with a lime wheel or wedge.

About Q Mixers

Q Mixers is an American-made mixer company that produces award-winning, carefully crafted mixers made with the highest quality ingredients, giving any drink an instant boost. Proudly based in Brooklyn, New York, Q Mixers products are free of high fructose corn syrup, genetically modified ingredients, artificial flavors, or preservatives. Q Mixers perfectly complements any spirit of choice, providing an easy upgrade to create unlimited mixing options to Q It Up. Q Mixers offers 14 premium flavors with optimal carbonation in products like Tonic Water, Ginger Beer, Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit, and Ginger Ale and flavorful still mixers like Bloody Mary Mix and Margarita Mix.

Q Mixers can be found at America's best restaurants and bars as well as local grocery stores, liquor stores and most major U.S. retailers. For more information and to locate a store near you, visit QMixers.com and follow @QMixers on Instagram. Please mix responsibly.

About Tequila Herradura

Tequila Herradura is an ultra-premium 100% agave tequila crafted by Casa Herradura using traditional production methods such as the most mature blue agave, clay ovens and fermenting naturally with wild yeast. Only naturally occurring airborne yeast produced by the agave plantations and fruit trees surrounding the distillery influence the fermentation process. Casa Herradura is one of Mexico's most historic and renowned tequila producers. Casa Herradura has been hand harvesting, producing and estate bottling fine tequilas from the small town of Amatitán, Jalisco since 1870. For more information, visit www.Herradura.com.

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses®" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horserace in the nation. The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

