Q-railing - North America Announces Syndi Sim Has Been Named Director of Sales & Business Development

Q-railing – North America, a provider of high quality, competitively priced, glass balustrade & guardrail solutions, today, announced Syndi Sim has been named Director of Sales & Business Development where she will foster the internal sales organization while driving Q-railing's strategic business development in the US, Canada & Mexico.
TUSTIN, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syndi has over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and business development and comes to Q-railing from Diamon-Fusion International (DFI), where as VP of Marketing and Business Development she built a vast network of partner suppliers through robust B2B programs which built an industry name for DFI within the glass industry. She is also a board member of the National Glass Association (NGA), the largest trade association serving the architectural glass and glazing industry.
"Syndi brings a strong understanding of the glass industry to Q-railing – North America. We are very pleased a professional with her network and experience will help lead Q-railing's frontier to expand product and services to new customers while taking our organization to the next level." Jan Hulin, President & General Manager, Q-railing – North America.
Sim holds a Bachelors in Sociology from California State University, a Masters degree in Criminology from August Vollmer University and a Women in Leadership Certificate from Cornell University.
About Q-railing – USA / North America
Q-railing, headquartered in Emmerich am Rhein, Germany, is one of the most dynamic and fastest growing railing system providers in the world today, with representation on six continents. Q-railing - USA, started selling in North America in 2009. Currently, it ships throughout the United States with additional sales presence in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.
As the premium brand in railing systems, Q-railing is a trusted source for glass & metal railings, guardrails, handrails, balconies, and more. The products celebrate panoramic views, modern design, safety, and innovation.
Systems are engineered for residential, light commercial, commercial applications, including production homes, custom residences, retail shops, multi-story residential buildings, restaurants, offices, mid- & high-rise structures, and large public spaces such as shopping malls, museums, stadiums, swimming pools and airports.
Q-railing promotes components parts, prefabricated assemblies and project solutions to designers, architects, installers, contractors, builders, and developers.
The "Premium" at Q-railing, stands for superior quality products at a competitive market price with customer service you can count on; this reputation for excellence grows with every system installed.
