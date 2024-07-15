Q-railing - North America Announces Syndi Sim Has Been Named Director of Sales & Business Development

"Syndi brings a strong understanding of the glass industry to Q-railing – North America. We are very pleased a professional with her network and experience will help lead Q-railing's frontier to expand product and services to new customers..." Jan Hulin, President Q-railing – North America. Post this

Sim holds a Bachelors in Sociology from California State University, a Masters degree in Criminology from August Vollmer University and a Women in Leadership Certificate from Cornell University.

About Q-railing – USA / North America

Q-railing, headquartered in Emmerich am Rhein, Germany, is one of the most dynamic and fastest growing railing system providers in the world today, with representation on six continents. Q-railing - USA, started selling in North America in 2009. Currently, it ships throughout the United States with additional sales presence in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

As the premium brand in railing systems, Q-railing is a trusted source for glass & metal railings, guardrails, handrails, balconies, and more. The products celebrate panoramic views, modern design, safety, and innovation.

Systems are engineered for residential, light commercial, commercial applications, including production homes, custom residences, retail shops, multi-story residential buildings, restaurants, offices, mid- & high-rise structures, and large public spaces such as shopping malls, museums, stadiums, swimming pools and airports.

Q-railing promotes components parts, prefabricated assemblies and project solutions to designers, architects, installers, contractors, builders, and developers.

The "Premium" at Q-railing, stands for superior quality products at a competitive market price with customer service you can count on; this reputation for excellence grows with every system installed.

Media Contact

Charles Lubecke, Q-railing - North America, 714-715-0041, [email protected], www.q-railing.com

Twitter

SOURCE Q-railing - North America